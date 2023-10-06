Washington AG calls for rent, fee rollbacks at Aberdeen mobile park

Port Orchard-based Hurst & Son has until Oct. 17 to respond to or accept the proposal. Representatives from the company did not respond to Crosscut’s request for comment.

Deb Wilson, president of the Leisure Manor Tenants Association, filed the original complaint and said she hopes the findings establish a precedent that results in changes at not just Leisure Manor, but all 56 Hurst & Son-owned communities in Washington state. Wilson and her husband said they will hold off on rejoicing until they get more clarity.

“I think they kind of made an overall decision for all the parks in that email,” she said. “But … I don’t know if that’s going to apply to everyone in the park, or just the people who complained.”

Brionna Aho, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, wrote in an email Thursday the newly proposed resolutions regarding changes to rental rates would only address Leisure Manor complaints, “however, we are pursuing the same change at other [Hurst & Son] parks.”

One of the Aberdeen tenants’ largest concerns involved a monthly rent increase from about $485 under the previous management to close to $850 a month under Hurst & Son. Hurst & Son tenants and housing advocates have criticized the similar rental increases throughout the state as “economic eviction.”

Miller explained in his email the state’s mobile home tenant protections do not limit or restrict the size of rent increases.

“This issue is therefore outside of the scope and authority of our dispute resolution program,” he wrote. “If you require rental assistance, there may be local programs that can assist qualifying tenants.”