A WA worker’s death reveals the limits of safety enforcement

Appealing penalties

Several months after the deadly trench collapse, Numrich sat next to his lawyer in an L&I conference room in Tacoma to ask the agency to cut his fines in half. Throughout the 45-minute appeals hearing, Numrich blamed the cave-in on broken equipment and the long stretch of time the trench spent open exposed to the rain, but also acknowledged he had failed to provide the requisite safety equipment to prevent a cave-in.

“Yes, there were no end boards,” Numrich said. “I really, really, really wish that there was.”

Numrich did not respond to multiple phone calls and text messages seeking comment for this story. He told investigators he considered Felton a friend, not just an employee, according to an audio recording of the hearing. They met as teenagers, running in the same circle in West Seattle.

“I was the best man at this guy’s wedding,” Numrich said.

L&I bases penalty amounts on the seriousness of the citation, then adjusts for the size of the business and its safety history. Companies or employers can appeal through what’s known as an informal conference. Numrich argued more than $50,000 in fines would bankrupt him.

“I’m not trying to lay my life on you. I’m telling you, damn … ”, Numrich said, drawing out the word and accenting it with nervous laughter, “I can’t afford that.”

Employers with a clean safety record who agree not to appeal their citations further can be given a 25% reduction, according to Matt Ross, a spokesperson for L&I. A Crosscut analysis of L&I penalties found the agency reduced about 35% of fines between 2017 and 2021.

L&I granted Numrich’s request, cutting his fines to $25,000 – but also required him to inform L&I of future sewer repair projects.

Washington state law stipulates that most documentation for the investigations of fatal or serious workplace injuries, including notes and hearing recordings, remain confidential, requiring a court order to be released.

Two years later Numrich was back in front of an L&I officer, again appealing citations for violating many of the same safety rules at a different job site in 2018. That investigator also noted that the access ladder not only again lay outside the trench, but also was broken and damaged. This time L&I reduced the $13,200 in fines for the 2018 violations by 96% after Numruch appealed these too.

Ross attributed the 2018 reduction to the removal of a “willful” designation. “The trenches on the site were fully shored against collapse, so they were different violations than we saw in the fatality,” he said.

Samantha Grad, political director for Teamsters 117 and a member of L&I’s safety and health advisory committee, argued companies have little incentive to ensure a safe work environment when penalties continue to get reduced even after a pattern of repeated violations.

Unions and workers are involved when complaints are filed and during the L&I investigation, but Grad said they are usually left out of the citation and appeal process.

“It would be nice to be a part of the process,” Grad said, “to ensure that we’re actually holding employers accountable for creating unsafe work environments for their employees.”

It’s a bit of a sore spot that everyone else gets to weigh in, said Monty Anderson, executive Secretary of Seattle Building and Construction Trades Council, but it’s the employee who goes back to the job site.

“I wish we had a little more say on the enforcement side,” he added.