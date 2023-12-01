Tumwater mobile home tenants lobby against rent hikes

Troubles after Legacy acquisition

Lucas, who is of the Tulalip Tribes and Cooks Ferry and Lytton Bands of the Nlaka’pamux Nation, has spent decades in tribal government affairs. She has had a voice in both local and federal politics, telling Crosscut she had spent “a lot of time in D.C. working on just the plethora of issues affecting Indian peoples in Indian Country,” including housing access. She also previously served on the Tumwater City Council, and currently serves as founder and chair of Urban Indians Northwest.

“Mary and I hear all of these stories from our individual tenants – and I will tell you that Mary and I have been brought to tears by these stories,” she said. “They’re just so harrowing. I had two elder women, in their 70s and late 80s, come to my door in tears telling me that ‘Kyle, I’m afraid I fear that I’m going to become homeless.’”

Legacy Communities LLC, a Florida-based management company with residential properties in at least 19 states, purchased Western Plaza last year following recent handoffs among local landlords. Thurston County Assessor’s Office records show Legacy Communities paid $9 million for the park — more than double the amount it was priced at in 2008.

Lucas and other tenants said they did not receive any notice of the sale, instead finding a letter posted in the mailroom after the change in ownership. State lawmakers have since enacted a new law requiring that tenants receive advance notice of any potential mobile home park sales.

“I never thought it would happen here – with the history,” said John Stockman, a resident of 10 years. “We’re talking 50-60 years of [local] ownership.”

As in other mobile home communities, Western Plaza tenants often own their manufactured houses while paying rent for the lot where they sit. What enticed many tenants, like Stockman, to the Tumwater park was its consistent affordability. With a record of monthly rent increases averaging just $10 to $15 a year, Western Plaza had presented itself as a forever home.

Those rates have jumped significantly under Legacy’s ownership. A rental history in one lease shows monthly rent hovering around $580 until 2022. Then it jumped to $670 a month. Legacy listed the current market rate for a new tenant at $950 a month. One member of the tenants’ group, Aliene Olsen, said come next February she will have to start paying close to $800 a month, about 80% of the monthly income she receives on Social Security.

Tenants told Crosscut that Legacy had also imposed fees that had not existed before, such as utilities, property tax charges and what the company calls “escalator costs” – potential unnamed costs that “may be increased on a pro-rata business.”

In a statement provided to Crosscut, Legacy’s chief operations officer Andrew Fells wrote that the company had already invested $250,000 in repairs and upgrades since acquiring Western Plaza, and pledged an additional $125,000 in the coming year.

“Legacy works diligently to mitigate costs to keep rent increases reasonable and to keep residents in our communities,” Fells wrote. “Unfortunately, as with most industries, economic conditions have changed drastically. … We try to lessen the impact of these increased costs on our existing residents as best as possible, even offering payment assistance programs.”

Lucas told Crosscut that many of the community’s residents live with disabilities – which only intensifies her worry over how and where tenants will go if Legacy prices them out.

Stockman has lived his entire life with ankylosing spondylitis, a condition that causes inflammation in the joints and ligaments of the spine. He told Crosscut he lives a “a very, very painful existence,” and just trying to receive help for that alone has proven to be especially difficult.

“I can’t travel all over the place to, you know, do things and see various physicians. So that’s another thing that kind of impacts my income,” he said. “I’m not an anxious person, but this whole rent thing – it’s really kind of – it’s really messing with me.”

As tenants grapple with the newly announced rental rates, they increasingly have turned to Lucas and Huntting for help. In late 2022, the pair started coordinating what would become Resident Action at Western Plaza Senior Mobile Home Park.