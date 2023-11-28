Why have Washington eviction cases doubled in the past six months?

A search for solutions

More eviction filings after a historic drop in rent assistance should perhaps not be all that surprising, said Ted Kelleher, housing assistance program manager for the state Department of Commerce. State lawmakers created an ongoing rent-assistance program in 2021 that is expected to distribute about $30 million per year , but that amount pales in comparison to the more than $1.7 billion of federal pandemic aid that went into rent assistance.

“The COVID funding brought us closer to what rent assistance and other assistance looks like being fully funded, and then that ended,” Kelleher said. “Those [current] investments … aren’t at a scale that is going to meaningfully change the trajectory of overall evictions.”

Funding for that new state program could also be jeopardized as its revenue source (document-recording fees on real estate transactions) has recently flagged amid a cooling market .

One obvious answer would be more rental assistance. But tenant advocates say that won’t fix the underlying problem: Rents keep going up.

“Rental assistance alone will never, ever be the answer,” said Michele Thomas, director of policy and advocacy at the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance. Thomas cited a recent survey of roughly 500 Thurston County residents who received rent assistance during the pandemic – half reported they’d already fallen behind on rent again, and three-quarters said they were spending all or nearly all their income on rent and utilities.

“In what world can the [state] legislature afford to keep up with landlords’ rent increases?”, Thomas said. “It’s just this terrible cycle where [renters] are pushed back into the same situation.”

Landlord advocacy groups have vocally opposed past efforts to regulate rents, and spent heavily against a recent renter-protection ballot initiative in Tacoma. They have instead called for officials to increase subsidies to help people who can’t afford rent.

Sean Flynn, executive director of the Rental Housing Association of Washington, which represents property owners across the state, said he believed the eviction filing numbers were inflated by what he called “churn” – the same tenants cycling through the courts multiple times after having a previous case dismissed thanks to rent assistance or other legal interventions.

He said King County courts are now taking significantly longer to process cases once they’re filed, a problem he says has gotten worse in recent years thanks to tenant protections like the right to counsel.

“The 634 in King County in October, I’m sure there’s some frequent flyers in there from June and May,” Flynn said. “We’re feeding people into the system and nothing is coming out the other end.”

Democratic state lawmakers in the House and Senate say they plan to pursue legislation to limit rent increases this session. Previous efforts have failed to move forward in Washington over the past few legislative sessions, even as California and Oregon have tightened limits on rent hikes. Washington’s constitution preempts local governments from regulating rents.

“[Rent stabilization] will be a top priority if not the top priority” this session, said Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, who chairs the House Housing Committee. He acknowledged previous bills have stalled in recent years amid Democratic majorities, including in the committee he chairs. But he said the rise in eviction filings, coupled with constituents reporting rent hikes of as much as 50%, convinced him that now was the time for statewide policy action.

“I think we as a legislature have become better educated to what’s really happening with hardworking families and their struggle to stay housed,” Peterson said, noting the electoral success of local tenant protection measures in Tacoma and Bellingham earlier this month.

Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, who chairs the Senate Housing Committee, said she supports capping rent increases but prefers an incentive approach rather than a mandate. Kuderer said she plans to introduce a bill that would extend business and occupancy taxes to include rental income. The bill would allow landlords to avoid the tax if they voluntarily agree to cap rent increases.