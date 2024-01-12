WA unions wary of proposed Kroger/Albertsons supermarket merger

“It keeps me from having to push with my body, putting pressure on my spine,” Smith explained. “I use my arms and my upper body to do all the work without having to put extra strain on my back, and that lets me do a lot more.”

Kroger, the supermarket giant that owns QFC and Fred Meyer, hopes to consummate a $24.6-billion merger with Albertsons, the owner of Safeway, in the coming weeks in a move that would mark the largest consolidation in supermarket industry history.

Smith fears the proposed megamerger could cause him to lose some of the benefits he has gained in the five years he has been at the store.

“I’m concerned about my medical benefits,” Smith said. “I’m concerned about my seniority. I’m concerned about my job stability, because I’m disabled. … With this going through, that might screw me over.”

As part of an antitrust deal to win over the Federal Trade Commission, the companies announced a plan to sell more than 400 stores nationwide, including 104 in Washington, to C&S Wholesale Grocers, a New Hampshire-based grocer that runs Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union supermarkets.

Kroger and Albertsons have not disclosed which stores they plan to sell in the $1.9-billion deal, but significant market overlap in Washington means more stores are being offered up in this state than any other. Kroger has also published a commitment that “no stores will close as a result of the merger,” “frontline associates will remain employed” and “collective bargaining agreements will be honored.”

But workers, union representatives and dozens of supporter organizations aren’t convinced .

“A lot of [QFC workers] are just living from paycheck to paycheck, all their lives,” said Samuel Dancy, a front-end manager who has worked at a QFC in West Seattle for 32 years. “We as people, we’re told, ’Work hard and you can live the American Dream and you can get a slice of pie.’ Well, Kroger doesn’t want us to have a slice of pie. They want us to just have crumbs. And I’m sorry, you can’t get fed off of crumbs.”

The United Food and Commercial Workers represents workers at both Kroger and Albertsons stores. John Marshall, the capital strategies director at UFCW 3000, the Washington, northern Idaho and northeast Oregon branch of the union, said grocery workers often rely on meaningful competition to win wage and workplace concessions.

“Currently, when we are seeking bargain for improvements in health care benefits, in retirement plans, in wages, in safety, in a whole other host of issues, we are able to play [Kroger and Albertsons] off against each other,” Marshall said. “Once they are allowed to merge, that power for the workers goes away.”

This story is part of Crosscut’s WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

Opponents have also warned that any resulting store closures could exacerbate food insecurity, creating food deserts where local communities have limited access to healthy, affordable food.

Media representatives for Kroger did not respond to requests for comment. A media representative for Albertsons said no one at the company would speak on-record with Crosscut.