WA health officials throw away millions of pandemic supplies

The state’s Department of Health confirmed it junked more than 14 million gowns, 5 million surgical masks and 140,000 face shields as of July 2023 — supplies the agency paid about $1.5 million to acquire. Washington is not alone in tossing its painstakingly acquired surplus – at least 15 states have dumped pandemic stockpiles, The Associated Press reported last December.

A DOH official said the agency disposed of expired supplies with no market value and little demand among hospitals that otherwise would have continued to cost money and space for storage. They also kept some expired N95 respirators for emergency use and put out notices to community groups offering items before junking them.

“Folks are not seeking those supplies out anymore,” said Cory Portner, director of the DOH’s Office of Emergency Medical Logistics. “If they need them, they can get them in the quantities that they need.”

A state health spokesperson also emphasized that the agency donated hundreds of thousands of masks and gloves to the Marshall Islands in September 2022 following a hurricane.

But some public health professionals say the offloading highlights continued shortcomings in national disaster preparedness, and said states could work harder to find alternative uses for stockpiled gear before tossing it in the trash.

This story is a part of Crosscut’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said expired surgical masks could still be utilized by janitors, garbage collectors or other non-medical settings where the mask does not need to be sterile, it just needs to block particulate matter.

“The problem is we went from famine to feast, and I suspect we will go back to famine again,” Benjamin said. “An expired mask is better than no mask.”