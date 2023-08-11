$1.1M in COVID relief steered to Auburn horse racing track

Washington’s budget allocation follows a multi-year push by the racing industry for annual state support. Sen. Mark Mullet, a Democrat from Issaquah currently running for governor , sponsored a bill last session that would have sent $6 million per year to the racing commission, a state regulatory agency historically self-funded through a combination of taxes and fees charged on wagering as well as licensing fees. The bill advanced through one committee but did not come to a vote on the Senate floor.

“I want to see Emerald Downs stay in our region,” Mullet told Crosscut.

Several Eastern and Central Washington race venues have not returned from pandemic closures, leaving Emerald Downs as the only remaining active racetrack in the state. The track ran races without fans in 2020. It reopened the following year, though executives say attendance and revenue have yet to fully recover.

Washington state has funneled hundreds of millions of pandemic relief dollars to small businesses through the Working Washington program, and many cities and counties launched their own business grant programs. Unlike the horse-racing money, those programs largely spread funds to a variety of enterprises through competitive grant programs.

It’s not clear if lawmakers have awarded similar financial relief to other specific entertainment venues in recent years. The federal government previously bailed out live event venues shuttered by pandemic restrictions to the tune of $16 billion.

Emerald Downs also received two Paycheck Protection Program Loans in 2020 worth $3.3 million, both of which were forgiven.

This story is a part of Crosscut’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

Phil Ziegler, president of Emerald Downs, said the industry deserves even more support and that $1.1 million wouldn’t have a major impact on the industry’s finances. He said the grant money allowed the track to cover federal safety fees that would otherwise have been charged to jockeys and horse owners.

“If you’re looking for places where federal funds are being misused or not accounted for, this ain’t it,” Ziegler said. “This is a little bit of money that’s going towards lots of folks who are benefitting just a little bit.”