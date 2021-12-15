Recall elections in Seattle are anything but predictable

Gill was recalled a year into a two-year term. Why not just wait for reelection? The recall stick was intended as a form of citizen impeachment — holding politicians accountable for malfeasance and other transgressions of the public trust. A restless and unhappy public was eager to use the most expedient means available to express their discontent.

But being recalled was not the end of Gill. Amazingly, he later won reelection as mayor after claiming to have reformed himself. It wasn’t true, but it worked. Gill morphed his policy positions to suit the public mood — a behavior one writer referred to as his “pendulosity.” He ran for mayor again in 1912 and lost, but then came back and was elected mayor in 1914 and again in 1916. He lost, finally, in 1918 and died shortly thereafter in the influenza pandemic.

Hiram Gill was one of the most unsinkable politicians in city history — it literally took a plague to stop him. The recall — one of the first successful recalls in modern U.S. history — dented his reputation, but not his ambition, nor his persistence. When he left office, he was trailed — surprise — by yet new charges of corruption.

In 1912, an analysis in the Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science said of the Gill recall that the “removal of such a man was a triumph of democracy.” Not sure how they would have regarded his comeback.

Mayor Uhlman's clipped wings

Another recall, that of Mayor Wes Uhlman, in 1975, was unsuccessful — in not one, not two, but three attempts. The first serious effort, which failed to get to the ballot, was by disgruntled City Light workers who objected to Uhlman’s pick to run that agency, former Fire Chief Gordon Vickery.

Indeed, frustration over the city’s administration of public power has been a major thread in the objections to all three mayors who faced recall votes in our history. Gill, for his part, was criticized for his appointee who managed public power to the benefit of a private utility; and Frank Edwards was recalled in 1931 for firing City Light Superintendent J.D. Ross, the popular head of the public utility and a major advocate of public power