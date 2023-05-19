Mossback's Northwest: Revisiting a classic Seattle candy

The episode “The Food That Made Seattle,” from November 2018, included this nugget: “We need to top [our survey] off with a treat, a locally made treat: The Frango. Frango is delicious chocolate candy … invented in Seattle in 1918. This is chocolate before chocolate was, like, cool.”

Mossback’s Northwest got a lot of response about this little candy. “I hardly mentioned it, but we got a lot of emails,” Berger says. “And they pointed out a mistake … the Frango was not invented in 1918, which is what I said. It was trademarked in 1918, but the candy wasn’t invented until the late 1920s at Frederick & Nelson’s department store.

“It started out as a frozen dessert – apparently, a very rich frozen dessert that they served in the Frederick & Nelson Tea Room … [Then] in the 1920s, they hired a guy named Ray Alden … an experienced candy guy [who] invented this chocolate truffle, a mint chocolate truffle. And they named it the Frango.”