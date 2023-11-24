Mossback’s Northwest: The eruption that carved Oregon’s Crater Lake

Over the millennia, volcanic hotspots and cones have spewed lava and ash from this spot. Volcanic violence and glacier action carved the area. Smaller volcanoes came and went. The eruptive activity coalesced into what we call Mount Mazama. Thousands of years ago it stood some 12,000 feet high. Then one autumn day eight millennia ago it exploded on an epic scale.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the blast took off the top of the mountain and the cone collapsed inward, creating a huge caldera five miles across. Ash and debris covered much of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and parts of California, Nevada, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, British Columbia and Alberta. Some traces of Mazama ash have even been found as far away as Greenland.

The eruption is said to have been 40 to 50 times as powerful as that of Mount St. Helens in 1980. If you’ve seen film or TV footage from that eruption, you know how devastating the ash, floods, pyroclastic flows and blast zone could be. So too with Mazama. Its eruption lasted many days, burned forests, turned day into night and choked the air. It buried some areas in 14 feet of ash.

The cataclysm left an indelible mark where its debris fell, creating in many places a timeline in the soil, a distinct layer of before and after.