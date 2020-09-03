3 WA businesses on how they’re getting creative to survive

Holding pattern

Juanrean Cooper’s virtual reality gaming space, Legacy Gaming, is in limbo. It won’t be able to open until Washington enters the fourth reopening phase. That’s likely still a long way away.

“It’s one of those situations where we couldn’t have planned for it,” he says. For now, he and other businesses are in what he calls a “holding pattern,” made worse without an end date in sight: “Who knows when Phase 4 is going to be?”

Cooper is one of those unlucky business owners who had planned to open up shop just as the coronavirus hit the state. Originally, the Tukwila company’s grand opening had been set at the end of April. He had envisioned it as a virtual reality gaming cafe, where people could rent out time to play, as well as a space where students from low-income families could use the technology for tutoring and learning.

“We’ve taken our life savings and really been engulfed in getting Legacy up and going — then COVID-19 hit and stalled everything,” he says. “Now, bills are accumulating, and there’s no revenue stream.”

Cooper is stuck paying rent for a space he can’t use. He has considered loans, as many businesses facing similar predicaments did early on in the pandemic. He and his wife got a standard personal loan, which has helped him get the business this far, but now he’s worried about repayment. Loans are generally much less appealing to him now; after all, if he’s not making any money. How can he hope to pay a debt accrued over months?

“I don’t see that as relief,” he says. “They’re not helpful in the long run. They’re just buying time.”

When it comes to other forms of relief, Cooper says businesses like his own have often been disqualified from applying for loans like the congressionally approved Paycheck Protection Program because they don’t have a couple of years of revenue to show.

It’s difficult, Cooper says, knowing what might lie ahead. He can’t see his business making it past March 2021 without revenue. In the meanwhile, he’s looked for other jobs to pay the bills. With other businesses, he has also reached out to his local congressperson, explaining his situation and advocating for direct cash payments until he and others are able to operate again. The clock is ticking, he says. He needs immediate action.

“I’m trying to do my part, as far as those things are concerned — to speak for those that aren’t being heard at this point,” he says.