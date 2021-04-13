Seattle Asian community answers hate with love and support

To address security concerns, Chinatown-International District Community Watch began patrolling the neighborhood from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. in June 2020. In its nine months of existence, the group has never had to involve the police in de-escalation efforts, according to Woo, a volunteer who has been with the watch from the start.

In the early days of its operation, the watch attracted about 20 volunteers a night, tapering down to a solid group of 10 in later months. By November, participation had dropped so much that the group transitioned from nightly patrols to hosting watches only on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

With fewer volunteers and decreased activity in the winter, the group focused on putting together mutual aid kits for the neighborhood’s unhoused residents.

Woo reported a surge in volunteers following an attack in the Chinatown-International District on Feb. 25. The watch’s Facebook group went from 300 to 700 members. Now most nights the watch is back to the level of participation it saw in June.

With so many volunteers available — and the level of fear holding steady —, the watch is piloting a daytime patrol and a “senior buddy system.” The vision for this buddy system is a language accessible hotline for seniors to call if they need someone to walk with.

On Saturday, the volunteers began scouting areas where older adults might need assistance. According to Woo, who estimated that about 1,000 seniors live in the area, those residents were nowhere to be found.

“They’re vaccinated. You’d think they’d be a little more courageous in coming out,” Woo said. “But they are staying home.“

In early January, the Seattle Chinatown-International District Preservation and Development Authority launched a series of pop-up vaccination sites in residential buildings and commercial sites. It also helped register folks for vaccination at Lumen Field.

According to Lee, director of community initiatives at the preservation and development authority, during January and February, when the group served mostly people over 65, it helped about 300 people get vaccinated. With growing vaccine eligibility, it has more than doubled that figure.

Statewide, over 40,000 Asian Americans over 65 are fully vaccinated, according to the Washington Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard. Asian Americans account for 6% of people over 65 who are fully vaccinated and 7% of the state’s population over 65.

“I hear [from elders] that they would enjoy going outside to the park,” Liu said of the feedback from elders in his group chat. “But they still don’t choose to do that because of the violent hate crimes they see on the news.”

The community watch believes there is “strength in numbers.” Increased foot traffic from visitors may be key in the watch’s attempts to make elders feel safe leaving their homes.

Under normal circumstances, the Seattle Chinatown-International District Preservation and Development Authority focuses on affordable housing and supporting small businesses. COVID-19 made this work even more of a priority, according to Lee.

Throughout the pandemic, the preservation and development authority has helped small businesses apply for grants, raised $1 million in relief, provided personal protective equipment and sent emails in Chinese, Vietnamese and English to keep about 300 businesses informed of changing regulations.

According to Lee, government funding to uplift small businesses has “ebbed and flowed,” with more funding toward the beginning of the health crisis. She said the neighborhood will likely need government help in recovery.

“It took a really long time for this neighborhood to come out of the 2008 recession, and I don’t feel like it fully bounced back until 2016,” Lee said. “This is way worse than the recession, so we are looking at how to bounce back again.”

Now, as the organization ramps up vaccine distribution efforts and continues to assist small businesses, the preservation and development authority is starting to think about Chinatown-International District after COVID-19, specifically after rent moratoriums end.

The statewide rent moratorium, initially issued Feb. 29 2020, has been extended several times. If the moratorium ends June 30, as currently slated, some businesses will face 15 months of rent owed to their landlords. Lee said she cannot “even understand the gravity” of the debt in this neighborhood.

As Washington begins to reopen, business is slowly returning to the Chinatown-International District.

“I’ve noticed there are folks eating in restaurants, and there's always a good takeout buzz,” Lee said. “It’s hard to find parking here again, which I think is a good sign.”

Many of the organizations providing aid to the neighborhood have existed for decades and will continue to do the work. Woo said the spirit of mutual aid is born out of necessity. But she would love for the community watch to “cease to exist'' because it is no longer needed.

Lee credited this dedication to a love of the neighborhood, one she knows better than the neighborhood she currently lives in.

“There’s too many organizations for me to name, but they all have different visions of how to help the [Chinatown-International District],” Liu said. “I think that’s what makes this neighborhood really unique.”