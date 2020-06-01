The New Normal: Delivering hope to elders in isolation

00:00

(Bright music)



Henry Liu: Hey, what's up everyone?



Henry Liu: It's Henry again on this beautiful, sunny Monday morning.



Henry Liu: Today we're gonna be passing out 120 bags of 5-pound rice and 120 bottles of vitamin C supplements to the seniors living at International House.



Henry Liu: Let's do it.



Henry Liu: Let's do, ah, team one and two first before elevators.



Apartment Resident 1: Thank you, thank you, thank you.



Henry Liu: There you go.



Henry Liu: Take a good look at this crew we got here.



Henry Liu: Awesome team, let's do it.

(Clapping)



Henry Liu: This is how we do it.



Henry Liu: Should I be filming now too or no?



Crosscut Video Producer: Yeah, go for it!



Henry Liu: Hey, my name is Henry.



Henry Liu: Right now I'm having a Zoom meeting with Aileen.



Crosscut Video Producer: Hello.



Henry Liu: I'm a community organizer and program manager at a nonprofit.



Henry Liu: Sunny, how ya feeling? How ya feeling? OK.



Henry Liu: The general demographic of people I serve is primarily Chinese senior elders.

Henry Liu: (Speaking in a foreign language)



Henry Liu: Before this happened I really just focus on hosting activities like mahjong, tai chi, cooking classes, English classes.



Henry Liu: My goal with, you know, with hosting activities and program is to make them feel youthful again and make them feel, like, they're not restricted by age.



Henry Liu: Many of the seniors, they have a mobile app called WeChat.



Henry Liu: I send them voicemails just like this like, hey, except I say it in my native tongue, which is Taishanese.



Henry Liu: It's a dialect of Chinese language.



Henry Liu: Sometimes I just send them photos of my dog.



Henry Liu: He has an Instagram, sunnythedach.



Henry Liu: We also send the emojis, yeah.



Henry Liu: We're just in constant communication.



Henry Liu: I first heard about the COVID-19 virus late January, early February.



Henry Liu: It was more of like, oh, this is happening, but it's not happening, to me so I'm not worried.



Henry Liu: But then you fast forward a couple of weeks down the road and now it's like, oh, it's a touchdown in our home and it's really starting to scare people in the neighborhood.



Henry Liu: There's not many seniors walking out on the public sidewalk anymore.



Henry Liu: They're not going to restaurants anymore.



Henry Liu: And so that's when Chinatown became almost like a ghost town, and it was just like a scene that you could never envision.



Henry Liu: I've seen posts how like there was people who, you know, physically assaulted someone because they look Asian.



Henry Liu: Also just like Jade Garden getting their window smashed.



Henry Liu: Other businesses facing that same experiences as well.



Henry Liu: And then some feedback that I've heard from my residents, they're telling me like, don't come out anymore.



Henry Liu: Like you can't take the risk of getting hurt.

Henry Liu: And it's not safe for you, even though you're big and you're strong, you don't know how many people are gonna be on the street to attack you.



Henry Liu: It's like they're always expressing some worrisome feeling for me.



Henry Liu: There was a big question mark for everyone during that time period.



Henry Liu: What are we gonna do? How are you going to serve people?



Henry Liu: I proposed to my organization like, hey, let's just start with something.



Henry Liu: Hey, what's up everyone?



Henry Liu: It's Henry here.



Henry Liu: Today is our very first day of responding to the needs of the senior residents in the CID neighborhood.



Henry Liu: We went ahead and stopped by at Uwajimaya to pick up some groceries for them



Henry Liu: We're gonna pick up some culturally appreciated food.



Henry Liu: We got some salty crackers, we got some bok choy, we got some frozen buns that they can steam up.



Henry Liu: And then we also got some purple yams here.



Henry Liu: So all of these items are requested by them.



Henry Liu: We wanna make sure that we cater to their needs specifically.



Henry Liu: We got about 13 bags today and we're gonna deliver it.



(Speaking in Chinese dialect)

Henry Liu: "You can come get it now, you can come get it now."



Henry Liu: That's how we do it guys, come on. That's what we gotta do.



Henry Liu: From there we've been reaching out to other organizations to see if they wanna do some collaboration.



Henry Liu: The wholesaler actually donated 2,000 pounds of white rice.



Henry Liu: It's crazy, it's just like there's so many people who wanna support this effort.



Henry Liu: We are going to pass out groceries again, but this time to about 800 individuals.



Henry Liu: We're gonna be working in groups of two to three volunteers and we're dividing floors by even and odd.



Henry Liu: They're there and then we go down.



Henry Liu: (Knocking on door, speaking in foreign language)



Henry Liu: Delivering groceries is the short-term goal for me.



Henry Liu: My long-term goal is building relationship.



Henry Liu: When this is all over, everything that we've built so far shouldn't come tumbling down.

Henry Liu: (Speaking in Chinese dialect)

"Hey! Here are vegetables for you!"



Henry Liu: When the next bad thing comes around, we're even more prepared for it.



Apartment Resident 2: Thank you very much!

Apartment Resident 3: Thank you. Thank you.



Henry Liu: There's so many people who wanna support this effort, and it's just amazing how in tough times the best in people come out.