‘Roe v. Wade’: WA officials, advocates react to Supreme Court ruling

The decision had been anticipated for weeks, after a leaked draft surfaced early last month in the case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case that considered Mississippi’s 16-week abortion ban.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, a Democrat representing Tacoma and South Puget Sound, called the decision overturning Roe v. Wade “a full-on assault on women’s freedoms …”

“This decision will also have dangerous consequences for women and families in the South Sound, and across this country,” Strickland said in prepared remarks. “It means that 26 states can now move quickly to ban abortion - with millions of women losing access to reproductive health care.”

“And it is a dangerous step toward the ultimate goal of the extreme, anti-women movement: A nationwide abortion ban that would block a woman’s right to choose access in every state in the country, including Washington,” she added.

Carrie Campbell, a mother of two adult daughters who was participating in a protest in downtown Seattle late Friday afternoon, called for solidarity in response to the Supreme Court decision.

"It makes me feel really angry my daughters aren’t going to have the right to choose. And exhausted. I keep saying that word. There are women out here older than me and I can’t believe we’re still out here fighting for the same thing,” said Campbell, 52.

Verna Harms, 75, said she didn't expect the protest would be very effective. "We have very little influence on the courts, that’s for damn sure. But you have to come out.”

On the arc of watching Roe pass nearly 50 years ago and now seeing it overturned, Harms said, "They passed [Roe] not because they thought it was wonderful. It’s because women were dying unnecessarily. And we will go back there.”

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, meanwhile, said he will continue to protect abortion in Washington and to help both people traveling here and medical professionals in other states.

“I will use every tool to defend this law, and we will fight every legislative effort to remove these fundamental protections,” Ferguson said in prepared remarks.

“Moreover, I will use my authority to ensure Washington welcomes any individual who comes here to access the fundamental right to reproductive justice,” he added, “I am already working to protect medical professionals who are prosecuted in other states for providing essential health care services that are legal and protected in Washington.”

Ferguson spoke this week at a Crosscut event about how this Supreme Court ruling could jeopardize other civil liberties.