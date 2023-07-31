What does substance-use treatment in Seattle actually look like?

Sunny comes to the clinic six days a week to get her daily dose of the highly regulated opioid-treatment drug, though, she said, she’ll soon complete an orientation that will reduce the chore to three days a week. She’s struggled with addiction on and off throughout her life, and relapsed after fleeing domestic violence and ending up homeless.

“It’s so hopeless when you’re homeless,” said Sunny, who provided only her first name to Crosscut. “It doesn’t matter why you become homeless. Once you are, everybody treats you differently.”

Sunny has since moved off the street and is trying to work through the red tape to get her own affordable-housing unit. She said she knows medication is only part of the solution for her addiction, and that there are traumatic things from her past that she needs to deal with someday. “A lot of treatment centers treat the symptom, but don’t get at the root of why you’re using in the first place. You need counseling and therapy.”