The post-pandemic ups and downs of Seattle’s Downtown recovery

In the end, the high-end grocery store just didn’t have enough foot traffic from Downtown workers or residents. Amazon’s 2019 decision to pull out of 30 floors of office space in the Rainier Square Tower above PCC impacted the store before it even opened. The exodus of Downtown white-collar workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent standard of hybrid remote/in-person work caused further strain.

The Downtown PCC, like so many other businesses that shuttered in the neighborhood in the past three years, needed the influx of the hundreds of thousands of workers who used to come Downtown every weekday pre-pandemic. But nearly half of those workers have not yet returned to the office and may never do so.

In February, Crosscut looked at Downtown Seattle’s pandemic recovery and explored how the neighborhood might need to transform if hybrid work becomes a permanent fixture.

Ten months later, Downtown certainly has made some progress. But how the neighborhood might need to evolve over the coming years remains an open question.

In-person office work is now at about 55% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the Downtown Seattle Association , compared to 43% in February.

Summer tourism and hotel occupancy are back up to 2019 levels. Major events like the Taylor Swift concerts and MLB All Star weekend helped pack people into Downtown hotels at record numbers, though the boon was not shared by all neighborhoods near the stadiums.

But office vacancies have increased this year and could continue to do so for the foreseeable future. In February, office vacancy in the central business district was 21.2% according to CoStar, a real estate data analytics firm. In 2019, the vacancy rate was just 6.6%. CoStar defines the central business district boundaries as First Avenue to I-5 and Yesler Way to Denny Way.

As the year closes, that vacancy rate has grown to 24% in the central business district, with many companies downsizing the amount of space they lease to accommodate hybrid work. CoStar analyst Elliott Krivenko said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the central business district vacancy rate hit close to 30% by the end of 2024.

In the long run, however, Krivenko thinks Seattle’s office market will recover just fine. “We’re expected to outperform other metros even though growth is slowing and 2024 is anticipated to be even slower. We have pretty solid fundamentals; this is just a challenging period for us.”

Mayor Bruce Harrell has made Downtown recovery a centerpiece of his first-term agenda. His Downtown Activation Plan is a laundry list of executive and legislative actions meant to spur economic and social activity.

In an emailed statement, the mayor’s office wrote: “Downtown is the heartbeat of our city, and economic center for our region and state. Our Downtown Activation Plan focuses on short-, medium-, and long-term efforts that address our complex challenges while encouraging the strong presence of residents, workers, and tourists year-round. This summer, we put our plan into action and we are seeing real signs of progress and building toward even more to come.”

Of the 46 initiatives outlined in the plan, Harrell’s office said the city completed 12 this year. They include smaller things like making it easier for food trucks and special events to get permitted, hosting art installations in vacant storefronts and building a pickleball court on a vacant lot in Belltown.