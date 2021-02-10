Surviving a pandemic

In early March, the coronavirus took our collective routines away. Suddenly, doing the things that held my body together — going to physical therapy, swimming and eating dinner on my friends’ couches — posed huge risks to my health and safety and that of my community.

I began quarantine living in a house with two other people I love. In the early weeks and months, we made the best of being together in a small space in which we all lived and worked. We cooked and baked amazing foods, went on long walks, made art, did puzzles, watched silly shows and showed up for one another’s physical and emotional needs. Importantly, we also set up strict boundaries to mitigate exposure to the coronavirus.

Over time, the virus still spreading, quarantine fatigue began to set in.

People started gathering in groups and talked a lot about how they couldn’t wait to be out of isolation. I saw friends on social media going to parties. I saw groups of people in restaurants hugging and sharing food without masks. A lot of people were done staying inside, opting for parties instead of the homemade bread of early March. To me, these were actions dripping with privilege.

My mind started playing out what would happen if I were diagnosed with COVID-19. If I don’t have the energy to actively hold my joints in place, they will dislocate. What happens to them if I am on a ventilator?

My POTS is regulated with medication and movement. After surgeries in the past, the five days of rest have taken me two months to recover from, two months of constant vertigo and lightheadedness, the risk of fainting, the inability to regulate my body temperature. If I am sedated for multiple weeks, will I ever sit up without fainting again?

This worry compounded as we approached summer and things started to shift.

One morning in early June, my roommate told me she felt called to attend a Black Lives Matter protest. After months of extreme caution, she was asking to spend the day in the company of thousands of other people. I wanted her to attend, but I burst into tears. My brain couldn’t comprehend how social distancing would work in a protest. I felt guilty for wanting to hold her back and terrified about what impact her attending could have on my life.

I realized that I hadn’t been clear. I hadn’t expressed my concern about what this virus would do to my body, about the deep panic that any step outside of our collective boundaries instilled in me.

We talked about options for continuing to protest, but in each there were questions about how my access needs would be met. I wanted so badly to show up for Black lives in the same ways my roommates felt safe showing up. It felt like my disability was keeping me, and our house, from being present for the BLM movement. Simultaneously, I was holding the words of writer and disability justice activist Mia Mingus in my head: “The revolution will be accessible or it is no revolution at all.”

For a few weeks, I left my boundaries open because I wanted to continue to live together so badly. I wanted to be a chill, normal girl who could live with the same risk tolerance as my nondisabled pals. I was devastated thinking about the loss of the home we’d created, and all the warmth there.

But our needs were mutually exclusive, and I decided to move out.

For the first time in a really long time, I was fully on my own team.

