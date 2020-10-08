In Seattle, 56% of people say they support the protests, which have continued around the country since the death of George Floyd in May. An additional 19% of Seattleites say they mostly support the protests.

Those living in the greater King County region but outside of Seattle also overwhelmingly favor the protests, with 43% saying they support and 24% saying they mostly support the demonstrations, which center on the killing of African Americans by police.

The Crosscut/Elway Poll surveyed 400 registered voters and has a sampling error of plus or minus 7% at a 95% level of confidence, which means that if the survey had been conducted 100 times, the results would be within 7 percentage points of the results reported here at least 95 times.

Protesters calling for an end to racial injustice have sometimes raised eyebrows in Seattle — breaking windows, or contributing to other property damage, often at police stations or stores owned by large corporations.

Over the summer, protesters temporarily established CHOP, or Capitol Hill Organized Protest, a 24/7 demonstration zone around Cal Anderson Park and the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. Although the protests were mostly peaceful, a series of shootings occurred near the area, and two teens were killed. CHOP became a favorite target of President Donald Trump. The U.S. Department of Justice recently labeled Seattle an anarchist jurisdiction, noting that local leaders had allowed “anarchists and rioters” to take over six blocks of the city.

Since the CHOP was cleared out, demonstrations have continued in various forms, including nightly marches to elected officials’ homes, which some Seattle City Council members have welcomed. One of the protesters’ main demands — defunding the Seattle Police Department by 50% or more — has seen modest gains, with the council agreeing to cut 100 full-time positions from the police department and the police-led Navigation Team, which handles homeless encampment sweeps.

Still, a majority of people living in the region not only support the ongoing protests, but seem to also believe police departments need to be changed. For example, a majority of people living in Seattle — 54% — agree that the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans at the hands of officers are a result of systemic racism within police departments and not just because of a few bad officers.

In King County, outside Seattle, the belief that systemic racism is to blame for police violence against Black people drops to 41%. In King County, a larger percentage — 39% vs. 30% in Seattle — say shooting or using excessive force against unarmed Black people is the result of just a few bad officers.

The belief in the need for change is evident in another one of the poll’s questions: Have police used excessive force against protesters? A majority in Seattle — 55% — say they believe police have been using a disproportionate amount of force against protesters. That number drops to 43% in King County. Only 14% of people in Seattle believe the police have not used enough force against protesters.

A majority in both Seattle and King County — 66% and 51%, respectively — do not support the addition of federal agents to buttress the police department’s efforts. In addition, a good number of people in Seattle (67%) and in King County (49%) believe the protests have been mostly peaceful. When violence has occurred, Black Lives Matter protesters aren’t to blame but other people or groups are, according to 67% and 74% of those polled in Seattle and King County.

