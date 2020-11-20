Meet the Black women who made historic gains in WA politics in 2020

One of those incoming lawmakers is T’wina Nobles, who will be the first Black state senator Washington has had in a decade, and only the second Black woman to serve in the chamber.

The state House, meanwhile, will gain three new Black women: Jamila Taylor, April Berg and Kirsten Harris-Talley. They will join two Black female incumbents, state Reps. Melanie Morgan and Debra Entenman, who were reelected this year.

Although the state House hasn’t tracked all members’ race and ethnicity over the years, House Chief Clerk Bernard Dean said he doesn’t believe there have ever been five Black women serving in the House simultaneously.

Washington also just elected its first Black member of Congress. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland won election to an open seat in Washington’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Thurston County and parts of Pierce and Mason counties.

Alexis Turla, the co-founder of a political action committee that worked to elect Black women, said having more Black female lawmakers hailing from different parts of the state will give them much greater power when it comes to shaping state policy.

“I can say that when just having one Black person there, or two, many times that voice was dismissed or tokenized,” said Turla, who previously served as a policy adviser to former Gov. Chris Gregoire. “But having a significant number of Black women from multiple counties, from all those various perspectives, speaking with authenticity about how this impacts Black people and people of color in various counties in the state — that is going to be harder to dismiss.”

Shasti Conrad, who co-chairs another PAC that worked to get the women elected, said after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May, “there was this outpouring of support to amplify Black Lives Matter and really start to have these much needed conversations about racial justice and racial equity.”

This election, she said, was a down payment on that work.