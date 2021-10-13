In Eastern WA, vaccine messaging matters for political candidates

Republican LaDon Linde, who is looking to retain his seat on the Yakima County Board of Commissioners after being appointed to the role in November 2020, says the Yakima Health District had “COVID blinders” and did not focus on the other negative impacts of the pandemic, such as lost jobs and reduced education access because of virtual learning.

At a recent public forum last month, challenger Autumn Torres, who is also a Republican, takes it a few steps further. She expressed her desire to fight on behalf of county residents against mandates and restrictions that she felt were an attack on individual freedoms.

To illustrate overreach by public health agencies, she cited Public Health — Seattle and King County’s new vaccine requirement . When it goes into effect in the coming weeks, proof of full vaccination will be required to attend many outdoor and indoor recreational activities, including sporting events, theater performances and indoor dining. Torres called it “medical apartheid.”

Torres said she has a valid concern that a similar requirement could be implemented by the Yakima Health District, the county public health agency.

“Medical decisions need to be between you and your doctor,” she said during the candidate forum.

While opposition to mask and vaccine mandates at school board and city council meetings has made news, voters in Eastern Washington hold a spectrum of views on tackling the ongoing pandemic.

Because of that, political candidates in local and county races are taking a variety of approaches in their campaigns to discussing pandemic and public health policies.

Some local candidates, such as Torres, have run on the promise of pushing back and even resisting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates from Gov. Jay Inslee. Others have pushed for expressing personal disagreement to reform existing policies.

“A lot of [local government] is routine maintenance of government that is not all that sexy,” said Mark Allen Smith, a political science professor at the University of Washington. Local government work usually focuses on roads and housing and sewer systems, issues Smith said are important but not exciting.

“The pandemic [is] what people have been talking about for a year and a half, and you expect candidates to put emphasis there,” he said.

Pushing individual freedoms

Torres said she brought up the vaccine requirements in King County at the recent candidate forum because she wanted to address the issue now and “not just wait until the problems are at our door.”

“If it’s in one county, it eventually slides” elsewhere, she said. “I’d rather get ahead of it and just say no. We support the individual rights of our citizens and businesses.”

That’s consistent with the messaging Torres has had throughout her campaign. Her campaign social media shows her at local rallies against mask and vaccine mandates.

Torres said she is concerned that one’s ability to do many activities, such as dining inside a restaurant, attending a Seahawks game or even retaining one’s job, is tied to one medical decision.

Torres maintained that she is not against vaccination and that her children have been vaccinated for various diseases. She did not disclose whether she or her children had received the COVID-19 vaccine.