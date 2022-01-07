7 things WA Legislature is expected to address in 2022

Even so, the 60-day session is likely to be jampacked. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has proposed new measures aimed at combating climate change. Top legislators want to revisit some of the police accountability bills they passed last year.

And, while a recent Crosscut/Elway Poll shows voters are concerned about the economy, the state’s tax collections are booming, leaving lots of money for state lawmakers to work with as they build upon the $59 billion budget they approved last spring.

COVID-19 relief measures will be a major topic as the Legislature looks to distribute more than $1 billion in unspent federal aid.

Here’s a look at some of the top issues legislators are expected to discuss this session, which is scheduled to adjourn in March.



How to spend a lot of money

Since lawmakers last convened, the state’s projected tax collections have spiked considerably, increasing by nearly $8 billion through 2025. That’s in addition to the federal dollars lawmakers need to allocate.

Much more money will be in play in 2022 than is typical of even-year legislative sessions, which is when lawmakers generally make smaller adjustments to the two-year budget they approved the year before.

Inslee, for his part, is proposing to spend $626 million this year on efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as $800 million to help combat homelessness.

Legislators have their own ideas. Last week, House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said he would like to spend the state’s financial windfall on transportation infrastructure, as well as reducing taxes.

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said she is interested in further expanding the Working Families Tax Exemption, a program slated to provide sales-tax rebates for low-income families starting in 2023.

And Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, said he wants to invest the money in affordable housing, child care, mental health services and education.

“I think that’s what you’re going to see throughout this session, is that we try to invest in a continued robust recovery — but making sure it works for everyone,” Billig said.



What to do with long-term care

A new program to help aging Washingtonians pay for nursing care was supposed to get underway this year.

But after more than 450,000 workers submitted paperwork to opt out of the payroll tax that bankrolls the program, legislators and the governor committed to delaying it so they can work out some kinks.

Jinkins, the House speaker, said she thinks two bills designed to improve the long-term care program will pass early in the session. The two measures would extend some of the program’s benefits to near-retirees, while allowing others — such as active-duty military members and people who work in Washington, but live in Oregon — to opt out.

After lawmakers vote to delay the program for 18 months, they plan to study other potential changes, such as making it possible for people who pay into the program to transport its benefits out of state after they retire, Jinkins said.

Republicans would rather scrap the program altogether and start something new.

“Why don't we get rid of it and replace it with something that is a partnership with private sector representatives,” Wilcox said last week, “... something that actually works.”

Democrats’ main bills seeking to amend the long-term care program are House Bill 1733 and House Bill 1732.



Police accountability

Law enforcement agencies across the state have publicly objected to some of the police accountability laws legislators approved last year. They say two of the measures in particular — one establishing new limits on police uses of force, and another limiting police tactics such as vehicle pursuits — make it difficult for police to do their jobs.

Jinkins said she’s committed to passing new bills to address some of law enforcement’s key concerns. In particular, Democrats want to clarify that police can still use force to transport people to treatment when those people are suffering a mental health crisis (House Bill 1735) and that police can still use certain less-than-lethal weapons (House Bill 1719).

Another proposal, House Bill 1726, would clarify that officers can use force to detain people suspected of violent crimes.

Jinkins said some action was needed last year to increase police accountability after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as well as local incidents, such as the killing of Manuel Ellis by police in Tacoma.

This year, she said, the Legislature’s goal will be to find “an appropriate balance.”

“I’m very happy to have seen data come out this this year that says we are at a five-year low for fatal police encounters,” Jinkins said last week. “So I think that we moved in the right direction on these issues.”

Republicans have a different opinion. Senate Minority Leader Braun, R-Centralia, is sponsoring a measure, Senate Bill 5675, that seeks to repeal the state’s new use-of-force law outright.

“I think we need to have all options on the table,” Braun said Friday.