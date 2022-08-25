How Washington gun control laws compare to other states

Gun laws earned Washington the 10th spot in a 2021 ranking of state firearms laws from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Washington landed the ninth spot on a similar list from Everytown for Gun Safety this year. On the other side of the gun law debate, The Best States for Responsible Gun Owners list from a group called AZ Defenders seems to agree with the other rankings, with Washington listed as 42nd best.

Amid rising gun violence (according to the Pew Research Center and as reported in news outlets) advocates are pushing for specific reforms, but the CEO of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility in Washington state says elected officials lag behind public interest on this issue.

“They have not been where the people of Washington state or the people of the country are,” Renée Hopkins said.

The Washington Legislature did pass several new gun restrictions earlier this year as mass shootings reignited anxieties and debates about public safety. Those new laws include a ban on high-capacity magazines, a ban on openly carrying firearms in specified locations, as well as a ban on the manufacture, assembly, sale and purchase of untraceable or so-called “ghost” guns.