Watch live: Hobbs, Anderson duel in Secretary of State debate

Tune in at 3:30 p.m. PST for a broadcast of the debate between incumbent Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson.

by / October 23, 2022
Steve Hobbs and Julie Anderson

The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast a Secretary of State debate between nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson and Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Gonzaga University’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center in Spokane. The debate is presented in affiliation with The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters. 

The debate will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program. Laurel Demkovich of The Spokesman-Review will moderate the debate.

Find more coverage on candidates, races and ballot issues in our 2022 general election voter guide. 

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced public debates all over the state, including ones involving candidates for governor and Congress, as well as other statewide races. The coalition is supported by media, educational and civic organizations.

Premier media partners for this year’s Secretary of State debate series include The Associated Press, Cascade Public Media (KCTS 9 and Crosscut), Fox 13, KING 5, KIRO Radio, KOMO News, KUOW Public Radio, The Seattle Times and TVW. More than 50 organizers are supporters of this project.

