Republicans push for bipartisan commission to redraw WA Latino district

Maia Espinoza, executive director of The Center for Latino Leadership, believes Gov. Jay Inslee should call a special session of the Washington Legislature so lawmakers can reconvene the State Redistricting Commission to draw a new map for the 15th Legislative District.

But Democratic leaders in the Legislature and the Latino Democratic Caucus want to let the court decide on the new maps, with input from the people and organizations who brought the lawsuit challenging the maps drawn by the Redistricting Commission. In earlier comments, Democrats expressed doubts that the reconstituted bipartisan Commission could do a better job this time around.

“Governor Inslee, you should call a special session and get this Commission back on track to do its job,” Espinoza said at a news conference late last week. She ran as a Republican in the 28th Legislative District in 2018 and for state Superintendent of Public Instruction, a nonpartisan position, in 2020.

Espinoza was among a group of conservative Latino and Latina government and community leaders at the press conference Thursday in Grandview, a Yakima Valley city in the 15th Legislative District. The conference was held at a local wine bar owned by Grandview Mayor Gloria Mendoza, who also spoke.

Joining them was Deanna Martinez, deputy mayor of Moses Lake, and Mike Gonzalez, Franklin County administrator and a member of the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

In August, U.S. Federal Court Judge Robert Lasnik ruled in favor of Latino voters in Central Washington who filed suit over the 15th Legislative District, acknowledging that while meeting the required majority percentage of Latino voters, the district was drawn in a way that dilutes their voting power.

Once a decade Washington convenes a bipartisan commission to redraw the maps for legislative and congressional districts, based on updated U.S. Census data. While some states leave redistricting decisions up to the political party that controls their state government, Washington has employed a different approach, which most of the time has successfully reached a compromise agreement.

The Republican group who spoke in Grandview Thursday called the lawsuit a gerrymandering attempt. They also took issue with those saying that state Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, a Latina serving in the 15th Legislative District, did not provide valid representation for the Latino community in the Yakima Valley and neighboring areas in Central Washington.

“She just hit the ground running. I can tell you that I don’t think I’ve ever seen a senator visit our community more than Nikki Torres,” said Mayor Mendoza, also noting her ability to engage with monolingual Spanish speakers in the city. “I don’t think you’re going to find someone that is closer to the Latino community than Nikki Torres.”

Martinez also expressed that Latinos are not a monolithic voting group, and that many in Central Washington’s Latino communities align with conservative principles.

“To say that one party has all the answers for us is disrespectful,” she said.

Mendoza agreed, adding, “Not everyone fits in a box, and we should be able to have representation that is able to be flexible and reflect our diversity.”