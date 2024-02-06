Despite industry pushback, WA farmworkers will keep overtime pay

Clayton, visibly upset, explained that the Central Washington farm’s fruit sales had not been covering costs. And she believes that the full implementation of the state’s agricultural overtime policy would make it even more challenging for farms like her family’s to stay in business.

For the agriculture industry, Clayton’s story illustrates the difficulties farmers may face with the adoption of a 40-hour workweek for every business, a law in effect since Jan. 1 . Clayton testified in support of Senate Bill 5476 , which would allow growers an exemption of up to 12 weeks in labor-intensive periods during which the overtime threshold would rise from 40 hours a week to 50.

“Agriculture is the second largest industry in the state, and we’re losing them, one-by-one,” Bre Elsey, director of governmental affairs of the Washington Farm Bureau, wrote in an email to legislators last week. The email included a link to Clayton’s testimony.

But in a repeat of the previous legislative session , the bill failed to get out of committee, an indicator that lawmakers, namely Democrats, aren’t interested in modifying a policy deemed a significant victory for farmworkers.

Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, chair of the Senate Labor & Commerce Committee, said she felt for Clayton but remained wary of going back on the deal legislators came up with back in 2021 when the agricultural overtime law passed.

“I’m not open to going backward on overtime pay,” she said. “I’m not open to repealing or stepping away from farmworkers having a legal right to overtime pay.”

Path to farmworker overtime

For nearly a century, agricultural workers in Washington were excluded from overtime pay under federal and state wage laws. Labor advocates have regularly noted that the federal wage law, which the state wage law would be based on, was overtly racist, given the predominance of Black farmworkers in the U.S. at the time.

That all changed in 2020 when the Washington Supreme Court favored Yakima Valley dairy workers Jose Martinez-Cuevas and Patricia Aguilar in a lawsuit they filed back in 2016 . The court found it unconstitutional for employers to deprive farmworkers of overtime or rest breaks, and the ruling led to the implementation of overtime for dairy workers.

Still, the Court did not address whether all agricultural workers should receive overtime or if dairy workers should receive back wages. Then in 2021, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 5172 to extend overtime to all agricultural workers . The legislation was a compromise among farmworkers, agricultural producers and other stakeholders, as it also preempted any lawsuits filed for back pay, which agricultural producers said would have put them out of business .

Farmworker advocates said the agricultural industry’s recent push for additional changes to the law is frustrating, given that growers received legal immunity.

“The industry is always going to push back and minimize and water down [overtime policy] as much as possible,” said Edgar Franks, political director for Familias Unidas por la Justicia, a union representing farmworkers in Skagit County.

Franks testified against the proposed seasonal exemption bill at last week’s committee hearing. He said that since this is the first year of full implementation of overtime, he felt it was premature to modify the policy.

“We won’t know what the impacts are [for] a couple of seasons,” he said.

Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, said there were already issues during this past year when the overtime threshold was still being phased in and was slightly higher, at 48 hours a week.

DeVaney said last year’s cherry season illustrated the additional difficulty an overtime threshold could create for growers. Growing conditions in 2023 meant many cherries needed to be picked within a shorter period than usual. With so many more cherries on the market simultaneously, prices were lower. Growers’ returns were insufficient to cover the cost of harvesting such a large crop, especially with overtime kicking in after 48 hours. That led growers to opt not to harvest part of their crop.

“There was very little confidence if you incur the [overtime expense], you would make it up,” he said.

To keep costs low, growers will likely hire more employees to keep workers below the overtime threshold, DeVaney said. Farmworkers will experience a significant wage loss during peak harvest. Those farmworkers would have to take on a second job from another farm to make up those hours.

At last week’s committee hearings, farmworkers testified both in support and opposition to the proposed seasonal exemption. Several farmworkers expressed concern about losing wages crucial for the winter months, when there is far less work. Others spoke about the importance of maintaining worker protections.

Franks, from Familias Unidas, said that he feels some farmworkers are simply buying into an industry argument and not fully understanding that they are giving away more pay in the long run. Threatening workers with fewer hours creates a negative association with overtime or, ultimately, any effort, such as unionization, to protect them.

“We’ve seen it,” he said. “I think any way they can diminish worker organizing, it’s an all-go for the industry.”