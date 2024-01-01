The new year brings new WA laws for guns, minimum wage and more

Gun buyers will have to follow new rules in the new year. House Bill 1143 establishes a 10-day waiting period and the completion of a background check for purchasing any firearm. Previously, the waiting period applied only to purchasing pistols and semiautomatic weapons.

The state also now requires a purchaser to provide proof of a recognized firearms-safety training program within the last five years, though certain professions, including military and law enforcement, are exempt from the training requirement.

The passage of HB 1143 came amid a raft of laws in recent years to tighten restrictions around firearms.

In 2018, a voter-approved initiative mandated a 10-day wait for individuals purchasing a semiautomatic rifle, as well as enhanced background checks and certification from a firearms safety course. In Washington state, purchasers of handguns have long had the enhanced background checks — which adds a state check to the required federal check — that could result in a waiting period for the buyer.

As originally drafted, HB 1143 was more ambitious legislation that would have also created a permit-to-purchase program aimed at helping to conduct annual background checks on current owners of pistols and semiautomatic rifles. The proposal was introduced after Crosscut reported in September 2022 that state officials never implemented the annual checks , which voters also approved in that same 2018 ballot measure.

The slimmed-down version of the bill that is now law applies a waiting period and safety certification requirement beyond semiautomatic rifles to other long guns — such as pump-action shotguns or bolt-action rifles — as well as to pistols.

Tenant protections

Voters in Bellingham and Tacoma both approved initiatives aimed at protecting renters at a time when rents throughout Washington have been skyrocketing .

Bellingham voters approved a proposal that would require landlords to provide 120 days of advance notice of rent increases. If rents go up 8% or more in a 12-month rolling time frame, a landlord could be on the hook to help pay for their tenants to relocate.

About 120 miles south of Bellingham, Tacoma voters passed more wide-ranging tenant protections that took effect last month. The new law sets limits on rent increases and evictions. Late fees are capped at $10 a month. Landlords also must give six-months’ notice for a rent increase and pay a renter relocation assistance when rent increases are significant. Landlords also can’t evict tenants during cold weather or evict student tenants during the school year.

Opponents of the Tacoma measure told Crosscut before the vote that the new laws put a huge burden on small-scale landlords. But supporters said that it gives tenants leverage in an unequal situation and amid rising rents.

The News Tribune reported that Tacoma city officials have said that enforcement of the new law would have to be through the court system, since the measure didn’t specify that the city has authority to apply the law administratively .

Pre-employment cannabis testing

As of Jan. 1, most employers will no longer be able to discriminate against a job candidate based on lawful use of cannabis off the clock , or because of a positive “non-psychoactive cannabis” result on a pre-employment drug test.

Certain industries are exempt from this law, including first responders such as law enforcement, firefighters and dispatchers; corrections officers; airline employees; and other “safety-sensitive” positions.

Pre-employment testing for other controlled substances is still allowed. The law also still allows employers to test their current employees for use of cannabis to investigate on-the-job accidents or because of suspected impairment at work, and to bar the use of cannabis at work.

Marijuana use has been legal for adults 21 and over in Washington since 2012, after voters approved a ballot measure. Medical marijuana has been legal in Washington state since 1998.

Agricultural overtime