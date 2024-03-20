Crosscut Videos

Now Playing:

Key takeaways from the 2024 WA legislative session

News

Key takeaways from the 2024 WA legislative session

Season
1
 /
Episode
2
 /
Video duration
8 min 26 s

Lawmakers addressed guns and the environment, but housing was left behind. Also, the deaths of rideshare drivers leads to requests for more aid.

Watch Next
Still from Meet the team transforming Seattle’s waterfront

Meet the women transforming Seattle’s waterfront

The team oversees the more than $800M revitalization project from the stadiums to Belltown. Also, a clinic for unhoused...
Still from WA health officials trash millions of pandemic supplies

WA health officials trash masks, gloves and more PPE

Learn why $1.5M in pandemic supplies were thrown away. Also, Spokane’s Black community newspaper returns and more...
Still from Reflecting on the contributions of Black military personnel

The enduring legacy of the Black ‘Buffalo Soldiers’

Reflecting on the 24th Infantry Regiment and its ties to Washington’s Fort Lewis. Also, are there “forever chemicals” in...
man touching tree branch

Seattle therapist addresses climate anxiety

“We’re all kind of in it together,” says therapist Andrew Bryant, who works with others to confront the mental...
Still from Seattle Opera’s new production centers activist Malcolm X

Seattle Opera presents Malcolm X’s life

For the first time ever, Seattle Opera is presenting a mainstage production of a work by a Black composer. With a score...
lynx walking with out of focus trees in foreground

How megafires threaten the endangered Canada lynx

Home Range Wildlife Research studies how scorched landscape and changes to habitat in Okanogan County imperil the...
Still from Speak With Purpose uplifts WA scholars

Public-speaking program uplifts WA youth

Plus, teens advocate for increased access to opioid overdose medication in schools and Seattle celebrates Lunar New Year...
woman with raincoat hood on up close standing in the trees looking towards the sky

A forest garden teaches healing, land stewardship

Stephanie Leon Riedl of the Sts’ailes First Nation cultivates traditional foods to pass on the lessons of the land to...
Offering help and hope to sex trafficking survivors

Offering help and hope to sex trafficking survivors

Plus, getting licensed in some fields may soon be easier for non-citizens. And what’s keeping child support from WA...
Man standing wearing camo in knee high grass holding a bow and looking over horizon

Elk hunting on a changing Colville Reservation

Salmon Chief Darnell Sam goes bow-hunting and shares how his cultural relationship with first foods and environmental...
Still from Alison Désir on the new season of Out &amp; Back

Alison Mariella Désir on the new Out & Back season

The second season explores BIPOC access and liberation in outdoor spaces. Plus, five new maps are proposed for Central...
Still from WSU’s medical school is bridging the divide

WSU teaches the future of health care in Eastern WA

With a shortage of doctors east of the Cascades, the school is training the next generation of providers in hopes they...
Still from Reviving Clam Gardens

Rebuilding Salish Sea clam gardens, rock by rock

The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community is creating new habitats along the coastline to help marine life weather rising...
Still from Human Elements examines climate change in new season

Human Elements on the frontlines of climate science

Host Paris Jackson chats with the show's creator to learn how Season 4 covers the crisis. Plus, why company health and...
woman standing in the reeds with a notebook in hand

The seed vault holding Washington’s rarest plants

The UW conservation RareCare program contains kernels to identify, conserve and help 150 endangered species survive.
Still from Gov. Inslee looks ahead at his last year in office

Gov. Inslee on future of WA, last year in office

Paris Jackson sat down with Jay Inslee ahead of legislative session to chat about the environment, policing and more.
close up of yellow butterfly perched on an artificial flower

Can butterflies adapt to survive climate change?

Edmonds College professor Dr. Gwen Shlichta is studying cabbage white butterflies to find what their feeding patterns...
Out & Back with Alison Mariella Désir

Alison Mariella Désir explores the Pacific Northwest with the change-makers who are reclaiming space, creating awareness and delivering access for the health and well-being of BIPOC communities in the region.

Crosscut Now
Mossback’s Northwest

True stories from the greatest place on Earth.

Made There

Made There features small business owners and their stories of creating local craft, food, and beverage products that celebrate the Pacific Northwest. 

Human Elements

The world of science is full of facts and figures ... and people.

Crosscut Origins: Refuge After War

Refuge After War examines the experiences of Vietnamese and Afghan refugees forced to flee and resettle in Washington state after the falls of Saigon in 1975 and Kabul in 2021.

Award-Winning Series
Editor's Picks

A selection of our favorite shorts and features.

Latest Films