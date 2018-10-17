Watch the only 8th District debate here

The race for the 8th Congressional District is one of the most-watched in Washington state, and we’ll have the only debate between Democrat Kim Schrier and Republican Dino Rossi streaming live on this page. Bookmark it! Starting at 7 p.m., both candidates will face tough questions from moderators Natalie Brand of KING 5 and Ross Reynolds of KUOW.

Despite the race being seen by most pundits as a toss-up, last week’s Crosscut/Elway poll found Rossi leading Schrier by 10 points. The poll also found it was women who were breaking in large part for Rossi, going against the narrative that suburban women would propel the “blue wave.” Catch up on the poll results and the 8th District race below.