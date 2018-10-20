Watch the second U.S. Senate debate here

Saturday, October 20, 2018

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.



Incumbent U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D) and challenger Susan Hutchison (R) face off at Spokane Community College for the second of two debates before the Nov. 6 election. For this town hall-style event, the candidates will be answering questions posed by voters. The debate will be moderated by Hayley Guenther (KHQ), Jane McCarthy (KREM), Jim Camden (Spokesman Review), Mark Baumgarten (KCTS/Crosscut).

Watch the live stream here and enrich your debate watching experience with the 2018 Engagement Toolkit organized by the Washington State Debate Coalition.