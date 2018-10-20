comments
Share
Politics

Watch the second U.S. Senate debate here

by / October 20, 2018

U.S. Senate candidate Susan Hutchison and Senator Maria Cantwell face off during a debate at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Oct. 8, 2018. (Photo by Manola Secaira/Crosscut)

Saturday, October 20, 2018
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.


Incumbent U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D) and challenger Susan Hutchison (R) face off at Spokane Community College for the second of two debates before the Nov. 6 election. For this town hall-style event, the candidates will be answering questions posed by voters. The debate will be moderated by Hayley Guenther (KHQ), Jane McCarthy (KREM), Jim Camden (Spokesman Review), Mark Baumgarten (KCTS/Crosscut).

Watch the live stream here and enrich your debate watching experience with the 2018 Engagement Toolkit organized by the Washington State Debate Coalition.

Related

Topics:

comments on

Watch the second U.S. Senate debate here