8 things to do in Seattle

Seattle Modern Orchestra: The Invisible

Seattle Modern Orchestra (Photo: Basil Harris)

If you want to touch base with the classical music vanguard, Seattle Modern Orchestra is your go-to ensemble. They open their 2018-2019 season at Wallingford’s Chapel Performance Space, one of the more magical venues around town, with a program that includes George Crumb’s 11 Echoes of Autumn for violin, alto flute, cello and piano (a spooky excursion into shadowy, rustling sonic realms). Also on the roster: the world premiere of Seattle composer Yigit Kolat’s Kav Yankilari/Echoes of Tinder for ensemble and electronics, in which Kolat confronts Turkey’s 1993 Sivas massacre. “The victims of the massacre were mainly Alevi artists and intellectuals who came to the city to attend a festival named after Pir Sultan Abdal, a Turkish Alevi poet who lived in the 16th century,” Kolat comments on the SMO website. “The Alevi tradition can be considered as an Anatolian interpretation of Islam, and it is noted [for] its open-minded and progressive stance.… Followers of such a tradition have often been subjected to discrimination and violence.” Kolat, whose work often incorporates “extra-musical topics,” was 9 years old when the massacre happened. “I could feel the shockwave it created in my immediate social circle. It took years for me to see the actual magnitude of the trauma; the scar it left on the social fabric of the country.” —M.U.

If you go: Chapel Performance Space, Good Shepherd Center, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, with a pre-concert talk at 7:30 p.m. ($10-$25)

Short Run Comix and Arts Festival

First things first: this is not a comic-con. There are no autograph lines for beloved villains, no elaborate latex costumes (well, probably not). Now in its 8th year, the Short Run festival started out as an enthusiastically scrappy show of handmade comics, zines, chapbooks and other (very) small press publications. And while the offerings may have increased in number and scope, the infectious DIY spirit persists — so much so that you may go straight home and start stapling together your own publication in time for next year’s event. With 270 artists represented at the daylong Book Expo, Short Run offers plentiful opportunities to explore the indiest edges of Pacific Northwest literature and illustration. If you’re one of those people lamenting the fact that Seattle no longer has an official book fair, give Short Run a shot. It might just change your definition of “book” altogether. —B.D.

If You Go: Short Run book expo at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion, Nov. 3, 11a.m.-6p.m. Special talks and events run Nov. 1-10, venues vary. (Free.)

Taiwan Philharmonic with pianist Stephen Hough

Taiwan Philharmonic (Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Philharmonic)

It’s not often that a touring symphony orchestra comes through town, so this visit from Taiwan’s national symphony is notable. The program ranges from Taiwanese composer Gordon Chin’s “Dancing Song” (from his Three Aboriginal Songs for Orchestra, based on traditional folk songs of aboriginal tribes) to Brahms’ Symphony No. 2. Acclaimed pianist Stephen Hough joins the orchestra for Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major. When the orchestra played in Los Angeles in 2016, Los Angeles Times critic Mark Swed called it “a first-rate ensemble, one of Asia's best.” This is their first visit to Seattle. —M.U.

If you go: Meany Hall, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ($53-$75)

Pacific Northwest Ballet: All Premiere

In his All Premiere programs, Pacific Northwest Ballet director Peter Boal loves to bring local dance fans the latest choreographic news from around the world. Two pieces in his new lineup — Alexander Ekman’s Cacti and Alejandro Cerrudo’s Silent Ghost — debuted within the last decade at Nederlands Dans Theater 2 and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, respectively. Cacti, performed with live musicians onstage, looks like an especially thrilling combo of driving movement and wild visual interactions between the dancers and the set. Boal likes to cultivate choreographic talent from within the PNB ranks, too, and PNB dancer Kyle Davis’ A Dark and Lonely Space will have its world premiere on this triple bill. Space tells the tale, through dance action, of an emerging planet trying to find its spot in the solar system. In rehearsal, Ezra Thomson — as the planet — moved anxiously and vigilantly to a different beat from the swirling bodies around him, intriguingly uncertain of what was in store for him. —M.U.

If you go: McCaw Hall, Nov. 2-11 ($30-$187)