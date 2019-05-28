One man's struggle to help preserve Georgetown's industrial cool

“I’ve lost every battle,” he says. Bennett is a preservationist, businessman and landlord who has sought to nurture and preserve a Seattle that is local, real and practical. It’s safe to say he feels he’s swimming upstream these days.

We talk about challenges to the future of his iconic café, hassles with the city, and his struggles to help preserve Seattle’s arts and heritage in Georgetown.

Part of the downtown strip of the Georgetown neighborhood in Seattle on May 8, 2019.

One thing that drives small business folk and many citizens crazy is the way the city is selective about enforcing rules. Bennett, for example, had a long fight with the city over an A-frame sandwich board sign for Luna Park that sat undisturbed for 28 years at the foot of a nearby off-ramp until the city told him to remove it and fined him $500 for violating sign rules.

After Bennett went through hearings, the city knocked down the fine to $250, which he reluctantly paid. Yet the sign, he says, wasn’t obstructing anything and, frustrating to Bennett, such signs have proliferated like spring mushrooms throughout the city, touting apartments and condos miles from where the units are. That’s in violation of the rule that says they’re supposed to be near their respective businesses. Don’t be surprised if the Luna Park sandwich board pops up again somewhere soon as a modest protest again the unfairness of the system.

Bennett has much bigger beefs, though. He’s trying to save the historic Stone cottage on Harbor Avenue Southwest from demolition. It was built in West Seattle at Duwamish Head by an eccentric woman, Eva Falk, and the modest house was covered with beach stones during the Depression with the help of Hooverville friends. It’s a one–of-a-kind character house that sits on property slated for development.

Bennett’s idea is to move it to city property at Alki Beach and have volunteers from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society run it as an interpretive center. Bennett says he can raise the funds to make that happen, but has only until the end of the year to find a new location. He’s frustrated with what he sees as a lack of response by the Parks Department to his efforts to discuss how it could work.

He’s also worried about planned work to Southwest Avalon Way outside his Luna Park diner. He says summer is his Christmas season — Luna Park makes enough during June, July and August to carry the café for the year. He begged the city not to work in front of his place during those months and was assured they would not. At least he thought so. But it turns out the city's plans include shutting down the street during the time for remaking it, essentially cutting off access to his place.

Amid these struggles he sees a bigger picture about Seattle. As he sees it, the local attitude used to be that if you had a good idea, do it. “Now it’s if you have a good idea, fight everybody in the universe and don’t get it done,” he says.