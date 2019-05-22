When fake news made real news in Seattle

Almost Live! April Fools

First up is an April Fool’s classic gone wrong. In 1989, KING-TV’s comedy show, Almost Live!, gave the whole region a scare with a joke that set off a mini-panic not unlike Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio show.

Almost Live! flashed a fake news bulletin reporting that the Space Needle had fallen over. Even though the words “April Fools’ Day” were on the screen, many viewers took the news seriously. The city’s 911 system was overwhelmed with calls. The Needle itself received more than 700 calls from worried people. A team of doctors from Eastern Washington even offered to come over to help with the emergency. Ever since the Needle was built, people wondered about its stability — this hoax played right into that fear.

KING later said it was “perhaps the most infamous prank” in city history. Almost Live! host John Keister apologized. It was a humbling reminder of the power of TV imagery. Keister later gave advice to future pranksters: “Make sure that you do it in a way that doesn't hint that people could be dead."