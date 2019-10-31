Things to do in Seattle: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

A tapete (sand painting) by artist Fulgenio Lazo at Seattle Art Museum's 2018 Dia de los Muertos festivities. (Robert Wade)

Dia de los Muertos festivities

This weekend is Dia de los Muertos, which means my ancestors will come visit me from beyond for two nights in a row, starting Nov. 1. Each year, in the days leading up to this holiday, my Mexican mother decorates our altar in the tradition, with orange cempasuchil flowers, sugar skulls, conchas, pan de muerto, a bowl of salt, water and some tequila (because even ghosts like to have fun). We also bring out photos of relatives who’ve passed into the other world to encourage them to come our way. In addition to such personal family traditions, various neighborhoods and community centers are embracing Day of the Dead and welcoming death to their doorsteps.

>> At Seattle Art Museum’s annual event, you can learn how to make tissue paper flowers and skull masks, while listening to live Oaxacan music by La Banda Gozona. Also at SAM, local artist Fulgencio Lazo will create an Oaxacan-inspired art form known as a tapete, in which he “paints” huge murals made of colored sand on the floor, bringing skeletons, flora, fauna and Aztec iconography to life.

>> Lazo is busy this time of year — he also crafted a tapete at Tacoma Art Museum (which hosts its own event on Nov. 3.) and at Seattle Center, where Day of the Dead activities will take over The Armory all weekend. At the latter, attendees can place a photo of a loved one on a community altar. Workshops include how to make Grabados (a style of linocut prints popularized by Mexican illustrator Jose Guadalupe Posada), and Aztec dancer Juan Salinas will explore indigenous myths and legends.

>> El Centro de la Raza combines its Day of the Dead celebrations with civic duty, serving traditional chicken mole for free and encouraging attendants to register to vote. >> Phinney Neighborhood Association honors the dead with performances from Aztec dance group CeAtl Tonalli and traditional Mexican dances from Grupo Folklorico Citlali. >> Southenders can attend similar festivities at the Burien Community Center. But for those who prefer to stay in when the ghosts are out, rejoice; the good thing about Dia de los Muertos is anyone can set up an altar and celebrate with friendly spirits from home (like me!) –A.P.F.

If you go: Dates and times vary. See embedded links for details. All events free.