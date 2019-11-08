The “godmother” of rock ’n’ roll gets her due at Seattle Rep

Her name was Rosetta Tharpe. But if that doesn’t ring any chimes, you aren’t alone. Sister Rosetta (as she was known, in and out of church) may finally be getting her due as a thrilling singer and revolutionary instrumentalist. Tharpe (1915-1973) was enthusiastically inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year with a performance by Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard, who called her an inspiration and “one of the greatest artists of all time.”

And now Tharpe’s life and legacy will hit another stage, in Shout Sister Shout!, a new show written by leading Seattle playwright Cheryl West (Jar the Floor), and directed and co-created by Randy Johnson (A Night with Janis Joplin).

Will the production help spread the rollicking gospel of one of pop music’s undersung innovators?

Seattle playwright Cheryl West during a table read for her new work, Shout Sister Shout! (Photo by Angela Nickerson)

Seattle Rep Artistic Director Braden Abraham is banking on it, as are some commercial producers investing in the show’s development. “When Cheryl brought me the idea, I was very compelled by how many great musicians were influenced by Tharpe, which I didn’t know about,” says Abraham. “I told her, let’s dig into this. So we had a workshop here, another one in London, and now we’re excited about doing the full production.”