Ahamefule J. Oluo's new show pays tribute to his mom with stand-up, jazz and memoir

Susan Oluo is one of them. As a single mother bringing up two children in Seattle in the ’80s, when money was tight — and it always was — she tucked her children, Ijeoma and Ahamefule, into the car to try and find the end of a rainbow glinting through the clouds, or chase the source of a klieg light beaming across the night sky.

“I really wanted them to have a positive history,” she says. “I didn’t want [the circumstances] to be real. Because real was pretty bad sometimes.”

Once, when her income tax return yielded some rare extra cash, Susan bought Ahamefule a superbly shiny, second-hand King Silver Flair trumpet from a neighbor in their Section 8 housing complex in Lynnwood.

Decades on, Ahamefule J. Oluo is a celebrated Seattle trumpet player (notably with the band Industrial Revelation), composer, storyteller and comedian. He still plays the Flair, though it’s not his “main horn” anymore.