Things to do in Seattle: New Year’s Eve edition

Nothing says 'Bonne Année' like 'Moulin Rouge!' (SIFF)

Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve singalong

The glitz! The glamour! The dancing and doomed love! Baz Luhrmann’s musical movie is tailor-made for New Year’s Eve extravagance, and SIFF’s Uptown screening is an excellent way to get amped up for the Space Needle’s fireworks show. (Or go home immediately afterward and beat the traffic.) Nominated for eight Oscars, the 2001 film stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor as star-crossed Bohemians who fall in tumultuous love during the creation of a Spectacular Spectacular — all to a slammin’ soundtrack of reimagined pop hits from Madonna’s “Material Girl” to Nirvana’s “Teen Spirit.” SIFF’s screening of Moulin Rouge! includes a New Year’s countdown (a few hours early) and free “bling rings” to flash around as you sing along with the screen antics. Reminder: “The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” –B.D.