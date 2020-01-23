Things to do in Seattle: Jan. 23-29

This week, Seattle artist Natasha Marin launches her new book, “Black Imagination.” (Aileen Imperial/Crosscut)

Black Imagination book launch

In 2016, artist Natasha Marin created Reparations, a controversial online project wherein people of color could ask for things they needed — money, food, common supplies — and white people could provide those things as a way to heal racial trauma. In 2018, Marin unbottled Black joy with her exhibit Ritual Objects: Black Imagination, which encouraged the Black community to practice healing instead of holding back from it. As part of that ongoing series, Marin collected audio and text centered on Black joy and imagination from more than 100 people around the world. Now she continues to push her art and activism with a new anthology: Black Imagination: Black Voices on Black Futures, which includes essays and poems by 36 contributors, including local poet Quenton Baker and writer Reagan Jackson . The writers responded to three prompts: What is your origin story? How do you heal yourself? and Imagine a world where you are loved, safe and valued. Marin will debut her new book at Hugo House, where she’ll read excerpts and discuss with contributors the powerful work that goes into reveling in Black joy and acknowledging the importance of Black imagination. In her own words, “witnessing is sacred work, too. Seeing ourselves as whole and healthy is an act of pure rebellion in a world so titillated by our constant subjugation.” –A.P.F.