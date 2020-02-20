Jazz goes to the opera to honor Charlie Parker in ‘Yardbird’

The idea was not to plunk Parker’s bracing, complicated sax soloing experiments into a plush, sweetened setting, but to synthesize jazz and classical worlds into something altogether new.

Something akin to that challenge goes on in Charlie Parker’s Yardbird, a 2015 opera making its Seattle debut this month by way of a promising, dynamic production at Seattle Opera. As with Charlie Parker With Strings, this stage-set innovation is perhaps best understood by what it isn’t, as much as what it is.

Yardbird is not a musical tribute to the Kansas City native who worked hard from a tender age to find something new in jazz, breaking taboos around scales, interpolation in melodies and vigorous improvisation. Yardbird is also not musical theater or an awkward effort to make a classical orchestra sound like a bebop quintet.

Yardbird is, in fact, a one-act opera in which — as its Swiss American composer, Daniel Schnyder, is quick to point out — there isn’t even a peep from a saxophone until the score’s second half.