Meet Your Maker: Artist Susan Lieu on motherhood, making money and medical malpractice

Lieu is about to give birth to a creative baby, too — the premiere of Over 140 Lbs. at ACT Theatre (part of the upcoming Solo Fest ). It’s an extended sequel to her highly praised one-woman show 140 Lbs., which had a sold-out run in Seattle for about a week in 2019. In the original show, Lieu tells the story of how, at age 11, she lost her mother. She criticizes unrealistic beauty standards in the Vietnamese community, which led her mother to seek a tummy tuck, nostril reduction and chin implant — procedures that resulted in her death.

Lieu also explores how being a child of refugees influenced her own relationship to food and body image. During our recent interview, she noted a longstanding Vietnamese myth about eating everything on your plate: "For every grain of rice you don't eat, you have to eat a worm in hell."

Her new version of the show contains about 40 percent new material, she says. “There are so many metaphors of rebirth, of me as an artist, of me as Susan becoming a mother, searching for my mom and becoming my mom.”

Thanks to her business savvy (she has an MBA in marketing from Yale, has worked as a consultant in the tech world, and launched a San Francisco chocolate company with her sister), Lieu was able to program her own nationwide tour of 140 Lbs. Using an Excel spreadsheet, she mapped out and cross-referenced cities where she knew people and where there were large Vietnamese communities. Over the last year, she performed 140 Lbs. 51 times, for more than 5,500 people across 10 cities.