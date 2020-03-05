Things to do in Seattle: Mar. 5 - 11

Audience members watch as actors perform a dance during 'Last Days of the Tsars' at the historic Stimson-Green Mansion. (Joe Iano)

Last Days of the Tsars

“Immersive” theater can mean all kinds of things. But in the case of this new show, produced by the New York theater company Witness with a Seattle cast, it definitely means wear comfortable shoes. Staged inside the Stimson-Green Mansion, a luxurious First Hill landmark, this play about the demise of Russia’s Tsar Nicholas II and his clan unfolds on three floors, sometimes simultaneously. Your role is to clamber with fellow patrons up and down stairs, from majestic dining room to well-appointed library, from bedroom to basement, all while leaning in to catch what the doomed Romanovs and their conspiring enemies are up to.

Amid the rococo architectural trappings, Last Days of the Tsars is a distillation that takes liberties with what historians believe actually occurred in 1917, when the gently oblivious Tsar (thoughtfully played with calm, regal bearing by Frank Lawler), his elegant, anxious wife Alexandra (Tracy Hyland) and their adult and younger children were massacred by Bolshevik insurgents while in custody in a private residence. There’s a lot missing here about the circumstances of the world-shaking execution and the revolutionary turmoil that led up to it. The show instead elicits mostly sympathy for the richly attired and genteel Romanovs, particularly for their fragile young son Alexei and adolescent daughter Anastasia (sensitively played, respectively, by Sienna Mendez and the winsome Cheyenne Bilbrey). After the relations are slain (their brutal murders are heard, but not seen), the victims waft through the mansion as ashy ghosts, haunting their assassins long after the bloodshed’s been mopped up.

Scurrying from room to room, you’re just waiting for the inevitable as you eavesdrop on quiet chats and tag along after the glaring Rasputin (enacted by Arjun Pande, who bears an eerie resemblance to photos of the royals’ weird, wild-eyed guru). You may have to jostle to get close to the action, and not be privy to every conversation, but the gist of it comes through. And you’ll find chairs, window seats and chaise lounges here and there where you can catch your breath or take a break. (There’s also a tucked-away cash bar where you can replenish your glass of wine.)

The show stretches out its material (and perhaps one’s stamina), but it is handsomely produced and intriguing. It's also a rare chance to wander around the over-the-top-decorous, Tudor-style Stimson-Green abode — a grand example of how ultrarich Seattle moguls were living large back in the early 1900s. –M.B.

If you go: Last Days of the Tsars at Stimson-Green Mansion through March 22. ($49-$69)