Plywood won’t save Seattle’s nightlife hotspots

While Ballard has the Ballard Alliance to lean on, the collapse of Capitol Hill’s former chamber of commerce in 2019 has led to a delay in unifying and leading Capitol Hill’s business community. Some organizations have surfaced to fill the void, including the Greater Seattle Business Association and Broadway’s Business Improvement Area (BIA).

Former Seattle City Council candidate Egan Orion is the current director of the Broadway BIA. He says that because many businesses in Capitol Hill are still open for takeout and groceries, the neighborhood has “good eyes and ears on the ground every day,” which is a crime deterrent. “If it becomes necessary to step up patrols or enact other changes, we will,” Orion says.

But the Broadway BIA serves only businesses on Broadway between East Pike Street and East Roy Street, leaving many other spots in the Pike/Pine corridor vulnerable, including the Vermillion art gallery and bar.

Diana Adams, who has owned Vermillion since 2007, says she doesn’t know whether burglaries have increased, but sees private security as an answer until people bring life back to the neighborhood.

On Facebook, she floated the idea of hiring guards for the Pike/Pine business community, and suggested splitting the cost. She says security could run anywhere between $24 to $64 an hour and up to $1,500 a week. But the idea has received some pushback.

“When businesses are closed and people aren't on the streets, robberies happen — that is an unfortunate truth,” says Miki Sodos, who co-owns nearby Café Pettirosso. “I don't know what the answer is, but even for professional security, without backup it is dangerous for them.”

Sodos says the social media discussion among neighboring business owners has created some debate, with people going back and forth on whether hiring armed guards is necessary at all.

Adams, who says she can’t afford to have her windows boarded up, hopes businesses will come together. “I'm in the process of reaching out to as many of those businesses as I can to see if anyone has the time or interest in going ahead with some sort of security plan,” she says. “I wish there was an organization that could take that on.”

Until then, she says the homeless population has helped discourage burglars.

“Homeless people who are staying in doorways or walking around at night are able to discourage looting, it seems to me,” Adams says.

The stay-at-home order (which could be extended further) has already put the city’s nightlife ecosystem at risk. Music venues, which rely on gigs planned months in advance, have created a new coalition to survive. Independent musicians are turning to live-streamed concerts and Zoom music instruction to replace lost income. Restaurants and bars are hoping takeout orders can carry them across the finish line, wherever it is.

The fear felt across the community isn’t just about the possibility of property crime, it's also about a city getting robbed of its culture. When will people feel safe to come together at their usual watering holes, or to nod their heads in unison as a band plays on stage? And when that time comes, will it be too late?

These are the questions facing business owners like Linda Derschang, who helped establish Capitol Hill’s nightlife scene when she opened Linda’s Tavern in 1994 (and many bars and restaurants since).

Last month she boarded up Linda’s Tavern, as well as her other current establishments, Odd Fellows Cafe + Bar and King’s Hardware (in Ballard). She also recently furloughed 100 employees.

“We decided to board up our business more out of a concern of vandalism,” she says. “We had no idea how long this could last, how stretched the police might be, how angry people might get, or maybe there would be no issues. We had no idea. But we decided to be safe rather than sorry.”

But the overarching worry is one of survival: that of her businesses after life goes back to normal. Derschang says she has applied for coronavirus relief funding, but she has no way of knowing what the Seattle nightlife scene will look like when the stay-at-home order is finally lifted.

“By the time the businesses open I’m not sure how much of a budget people will have,” she says. “I would love it if people did go out and support all these businesses, because everyone is going to be hurting.”