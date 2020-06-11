Editor’s Notebook: The power of Black imagination

And what if you could bottle Black joy? Conceptual artist Natasha Marin did just that in a series of community activations for “Ritual Objects,” part of her ongoing Black Imagination project, which includes an anthology by the same name, released in February. Based on an earlier audio project, for which Marin interviewed Black men, women and youth from all walks of life, Black Imagination the book features short, personal responses to three questions: What is your origin story? How do you heal yourself? Describe/imagine a world where you are loved, safe and valued.

The whole collection is a remarkable documentation of the varied, visceral, sometimes furious and sometimes funny revelations of contemporary Black folks living contemporary Black life. But it’s the section in which the contributors imagine a world where they are safe that hit me most deeply. These entries are so personal it’s like being granted ESP — or at least for me, as a white woman, sudden, clear insight into exactly how lifelong oppression and inequality affects Black thought, Black existence.

What’s striking is that so many of the imagined scenarios read like basic human rights: “I think it might feel like my shoulders easing. My molars would no longer play pestle and mortar to my dreams, grinding them down into no thing-ness.” (Jen Moore) “There’s a reality where my skin is not a weapon, rather a virtue; an asset instead of armor.” (James E. Bailey) “I’m just out in the world, being myself without fear, shimmering through a star-filled sky.” (Laura Lucas) “There is always a seat at my favorite coffee shop and no pee on the floor when I go to the bathroom.” (Tamara Boynton Howard)

Other contributors realize they don’t even know what’s fair game to imagine. “Even when I attempted to imagine my made-up world, the magic was fleeting,” writes Adrienne La Faye, “and that in itself makes me want to weep.” The truth behind this testimony should make us all weep.

As the recent weeks of upheaval and reflection have revealed, it’s time for all of us to dream bigger, in order to create a safer, more equitable world.

“The well-spring of rebellion is our own imagination,” writes Gloria Steinem, in her blurb for Black Imagination. “Natasha Marin shows us how to free our imagining — as a first step toward freeing ourselves.”