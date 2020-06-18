Seattle’s Black women activists have been marching for decades

What is your academic research specifically focused on?

The period that I'm mostly focused on is the late 19th century to the end of the 20th century. A lot of different Black women were part of different political and social movements in this region, even though they constituted such a small part of the population.

Who are some of the women that made an impact on Seattle and Washington?

There's a whole host of women who've made an imprint we can see. A lot of people are unaware of their labor to build a thriving and sustainable community, to try and make Seattle and the Pacific Northwest a just and egalitarian place to live.

Flo Ware (1912-1981) was involved in just about everything: political, social issues, health care, foster parents and children rights, education, labor, civil rights, fair housing. You name it.

E. June Smith (1900-1982) fought to desegregate Seattle public schools [and] campaigned for fair housing, so African Americans could live in the neighborhoods that they desired.

R.Y. “Roz” Woodhouse (b. 1940) was the first Black woman to head Washington state’s department of Department of Licensing [in 1977] and first president of Seattle’s Women’s Commission during the 1970s.

Peggy Joan Maxxie (b. 1936) was the first Black woman elected to the state House of Representatives [serving 1970-1982]. She introduced legislation known as the Landlord-Tenant Act to provide protections and rights for tenants [in 1973]. That's something that we kind of take for granted today, but that legislation is still in effect.

DeCharlene Williams (1943-2018) was a civil rights and community activist, as well as an entrepreneur. [In 1983] she founded the Central Area Chamber of Commerce, which is located next to her beauty shop in the Central District. She also sponsored Juneteenth celebrations each year.

Some of the women you write about are still living. Have you had the chance to meet any of them?

Yes, those primarily active from the 1970s to 2000s. I've met DeCharlene Williams. She passed away a couple of years ago. I had a chance to meet and talk with Rosalind Woodhouse. I also met [former Washington state Rep.] Dawn Mason.

What’s it like to meet these history-making women in the present?

They’re all amazing. We have conversations outside of research. They talked to me one on one about just being a Black woman. There's things that you learn about them that you didn't know, and you connect with them on a different level. I look up to them because of the encouragement that they provide, because they're an inspiration. A lot of times what we experience or go through, you can always look back at the stories of the people who came before you and find strength to forge ahead.

How do you view your role as a historian in the current time and climate?

We have a responsibility to the public to educate and inform — especially now that we're living in this age filled with misinformation. It's also a time where we find people, including political leaders, who promote alternative facts as truth. So in addition to those people and leaders who distort or reinvent historical interpretation for political and personal gains, I see my role as critically important: to provide historical truth and challenge these misrepresentations of the past.