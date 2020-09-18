It’s hard for me align this history with how many touring musicians I’ve seen come through Seattle over the years who name-check Jimi on stage and talk about how happy they are to be in his hometown. It’s hard for me to align all of this with my teenage fascination with Electric Ladyland. It is hard for me to align this with how important I think Hendrix was as a musician. One poor Black kid who grew up mostly in Seattle’s projects really can change culture and, in that way, change the world.

Naming the West Seattle Bridge for Hendrix might not be the perfect idea.

But the point is, I think it’s time for Seattle to give Hendrix his due. So does Rye, Jimi’s old friend. “I would like to see them do something more,” he says. “If only [to] change 23rd, from Cherry to Union, and name it for Hendrix. Something.”

To those who argue that it’s expensive to change the names of streets, Rye says he heard all that back in the ’80s with his proposal to name MLK Way. “There’s what costs, and there is what’s right,” he says. He also points out that the Daughters of the Confederacy managed to change the name of Highway 99 to the Jefferson Davis Highway in 1939. The highway held that designation until 2016, when the state Legislature finally changed it, and renamed Highway 99 for a Black veteran of the Civil War, William P. Stewart. Think about that the next time you drive down Aurora.

Other cities have done better with commemorating Black heritage. New Orleans has the Louis Armstrong Airport — not just an honorary brown sign, the actual name of the airport. Memphis has an Otis Redding Bridge. Hendrix isn’t Seattle’s only cultural groundbreaker that should be honored, and not all are people of color, but he’s a start.

It is worth noting that when Seattle Mariner Edgar Martinez retired in 2004, the city almost immediately changed the name of the street in front of the stadium to “Edgar Martinez Drive.” I love Edgar, but this was an official name, not an honorary brown sign, and it happened without years of debate, lawsuits or controversy. Mayor Greg Nickels said at the time, “Why wait?”

So why wait for Hendrix? Is a park enough, or not nearly enough? Could naming a bridge help bridge the gap between Seattle’s ideology and actions?

Let me leave you with an image that is often in my mind when I exit Interstate 5 south to get onto the West Seattle Bridge. The old Rainier Brewery sits at the approach, and for a time Hendrix lived in apartments there with his mother. It was a seedy, industrial area, but it was one of the only places outside the Central District where Black people were allowed to rent.

To me, I always feel a little bit of Jimi when I drive by, even 50 years after he’s been gone from this Earth. Whether the bridge is named after him — or there’s some other idea — he is part of Seattle.

He always will be.