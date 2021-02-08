“They’re kind of my stand-ins for industry,” Curran says, standing amid the thicket of scaffolding slowly filling the gallery on a recent Saturday. The show officially opens Feb. 11, but visitors can stop by before then to see the artist at work. “We look at the Seattle skyline, and we can see all these buildings under construction. And when you look through them, we are seeing this gridwork, this very manmade gridwork that doesn’t really exist in nature.”

In the gallery grid, something’s clearly gone awry. Some structures appear to be disintegrating from the top down. As a team of assistants slathers the wooden strips in a mixture of potting soil, wood glue and paper, towers begin to look tarred, burnt, molding, decomposing.

As Curran puts it: “What comes up must come down.”

Still, there’s a glimmer of regeneration: an otherworldly garden. A field of delicate white flowers and spikelets rooted atop brass wires grows from the destruction. Curran carefully crafted the flowers out of white, laser-cut polyester drawing paper. When he has completed the installation, a motorized lever system will make the petals flutter up and down, left and right — like a time-lapse of flowers in a nature documentary, blooming, growing, opening and closing with the rhythm of the sun and the moon.

“For me, this whole exhibition is kind of about humanity’s greatest failures and successes, all wrapped into these cycles — especially viewed through the lens of civilizations and how they grow, how they die and then what comes next,” Curran says.