ArtSEA: Going for gold on the Olympic Peninsula

Across the street, near the city pier, Northwind Arts Center beckons with its airy storefront gallery. Up now is an exhibit of avian strength: If I Had Wings: Birds as a Metaphor (through Aug. 29). A couple of my favorite moments in this wide range of winged works include the curious gaze of ceramic “manbirds,” by John and Robin Gumaelius of Cosmopolis, in Grays Harbor County; and the astounding precision of feathers sculpted into full scenes by Chris Maynard of Olympia.

And if you leave time to hike through the verdant trails at Fort Worden State Park, be sure to seek out Memory’s Vault (1988), a mossy monument in the woods. I had never seen it before — and as I noted in last week’s newsletter, there’s nothing I like better than finding art in unexpected places.

Nestled among evergreens, Richard Turner’s stark concrete sculptures are built on a barracks site of the Army Corps of Engineers, who from 1898 to 1907 constructed the artillery batteries at Fort Worden. (The vault where they hid the plans is still standing here.) Some of the columns are stamped with poetry by Sam Hamill (who died in 2018), founder of legendary poetry publisher Copper Canyon Press. The hard surfaces of the sculpture contrast with the soft lines of the poems and create a peaceful place of contemplation.

Consider these lovely lines from Hamill’s “A Lover’s Quarrel,” one of the poems included in Memory’s Vault:

Don’t tell me

about the seasons in the East, don’t talk to me

about eternal California summer.

It’s enough to have

a few days naked

among three hundred kinds of rain.