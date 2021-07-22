ArtSEA: The story of the Samish maiden at Deception Pass

I was in Pioneer Square earlier this week, when I once again stumbled upon unexpected art — outdoor music at the nifty new Occidental Square Pavilion, designed by Northwest starchitect firm Olson Kundig. The local Lamar Lofton Trio was playing Latin-flavored jazz as part of a Makers’ Market organized by Peace Peloton (dedicated to showcasing and supporting Black-owned creative businesses).

The Wednesday early-evening scene was small but eager, which seemed appropriate during this time of pandemic aftershock. Many restaurants in Pioneer Square have closed permanently; one had a sign saying it can reopen only when it’s able to fill all the vacant kitchen positions. Still: it was so nice to chance upon live music again. (Read our story on how Seattle’s indoor jazz scene is making a comeback, too.)

I was in the neighborhood to check out a cool new window installation at the Pilchuck Glass Exhibition Space. Stimulated Sight is a collaboration of the five women awarded the legendary glass school’s Hauberg Fellowship last year. Artists KT Hancock, Julia Chamberlain, Bri Chesler, Sarah Terry and Minhi England created a rippling vision with glass, neon, metal and vinyl. Peering through several “portholes” in the piece reveals an interplay of shadow, light and refraction that emphasizes the liquid quality of glass.

Pilchuck is celebrating 50 years of glass innovation and international acclaim this year. (And, sadly, as I noted a couple weeks ago, lost one of its original innovators in late June.) While the Stanwood-based school isn’t currently open to visitors, you can see its influence well beyond the Pioneer Square gallery, most obviously at Chihuly Garden and Glass, and also at Bellevue Arts Museum, where the new exhibit Trace (July 23-Jan. 2, 2022) features more than 40 collaborative works by eastern Washington-based artist Terri Grant and U.K. artist Purnima Patel (also former Hauberg Fellows). The two explore the concept of “traces” — from stains to echoes to stardust — in a rich variety of etched, cut and layered glass.