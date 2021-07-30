New at Tacoma Art Museum: A stunning survey of Black arts and culture

At TAM, the Kinsey exhibit will include a few items never been shown before, including a parade flag from the late 1880s that belonged to the all-Black infantry regiments of the U.S. Army known as the Buffalo Soldiers, as well as a letter written by famed 20th century painter Jacob Lawrence, in which he describes his first year living in Seattle. Because of the constant rain (about nine months out of the year), he writes, it remains green and lush year round.

The show doesn’t necessarily thread these stories together — that is left to each viewer. “Because the exhibit is made up of primary sources, we don’t feel the need to interpret or interpolate,” Khalil Kinsey says in the TAM video. “You’re going to come to certain understandings on your own. This is a human story that anyone can see themselves in, no matter what they look like or where they come from.”

Here in the Pacific Northwest, we are still on a journey to learn the full experiences of our shared heritage.

We know Seattle’s first Black American resident, Manuel Lopes, arrived in the territorial era in 1858 and established one of the city’s first barber shops, on First Avenue South. Much more recently, in 2005, the Washington state Legislature formally voted to make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the official namesake of King County (which had been originally named in 1852 after Vice President William Rufus de Vane King, an enslaver and advocate of the Fugitive Slave Act).

A monument to Confederate soldiers of the Civil War erected in Seattle’s Lake View Cemetery in 1926 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy was toppled in 2020, amid the protests in response to George Floyd’s murder.

Organizations like the Black Heritage Society of Washington and the Northwest African American Museum are working to chronicle, preserve and celebrate the cultural legacy of the region. With broader education and awareness, we can begin to question what has been omitted from the narrative and appreciate what has been in front of us all along — with acknowledgments such as the recent formal recognition of the Cayton-Revels’ contributions to journalism and civil rights in Seattle.

“We actually were not aware of the connection between Hiram Revels and the Pacific Northwest,” Khalil told me, after I mentioned it during a phone interview. “I am blown away, but also not surprised,” he said. “What we’ve learned and continue to learn is that these connections are everywhere and all around us.” Based on this information, he plans to rewrite the label on the Revels photograph. “This is a history that is shared among all of us,” he said, “and it continues to unfold and illuminate the story.”