ArtSEA: 13 ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Seattle

Similarly, during the protests against racial injustice this past summer, it became apparent that a great many Americans were scantly (if at all) informed about Juneteenth. Marking the end of slavery in Texas in 1865 — nearly three years after the Emancipation Proclamation — Juneteenth became a Washington state holiday last month and, as of today , it is also a federal holiday.

The Northwest African American Museum has been celebrating all week, including by establishing its own gospel choir, the African American Cultural Ensemble (aka ACE). You can read Crosscut reporter Margo Vansynghel’s story about the origins of the group and listen to the debut performance, the first of several planned for this year.

Also on NAAM’s roster of events: The Juneteenth Artist Collective, a virtual broadcast of a juried slate of local Black artists performing songs, poetry, dance and music (streaming June 18). Winners selected from each artistic category will be invited to perform at NAAM’s Juneteenth Jamboree (June 19, noon-6 p.m. at Judkins Park).

And there are so many more ways to celebrate!

Focus: with A Walking Meditation for Black Liberation, guided by Nile’s Edge Healing Arts (June 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.).

Listen: to the launch of Unmute the Voices, a new radio broadcast from esteemed Seattle violinist Quinton Morris, showcasing BIPOC musicians who write and play classical music. (June 19, 3 p.m. on KING-FM).

Party: at Wa Na Wari art collective, with live music by the BluMeadows Trio (June 19, 6-7:30 p.m.).

Groove: to the sounds of Grammy-winning bass player Christian McBride, hosted by Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra both live at Benaroya Hall and livestreaming (June 19, 7:30 p.m.).

Read: Arté Noir, a newly launched monthly newsletter about Black art and artists, by longtime Seattle arts maven Vivian Phillips.

Gather: for an outdoor Market and Mixer, featuring locally made art, specialty foods and music, organized by restaurant Communion and the Liink Project, a new art/community space (June 19, 1-5 p.m. at Liberty Bank Building).

Tune in: to KEXP radio’s on-air celebration of Juneteenth, with sets by DJ Riz, Larry Mizell Jr., Vitamin D, Almond Brown and Eva Walker of the Black Tones.