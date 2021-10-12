From mosh pit to ER: Mudhoney bassist on being a nurse during COVID

You talk about the importance of all the hospital workers — from doctors to cleaners — on “Emergency Room: The Covid Diaries.” What gave you the idea to start a podcast?

I was coming home and self-isolating. I started journaling, and I surprised myself with how many words I wrote. I reached out to my friend Matthew Hall, who is a legitimate journalist, and he said we should interview health care workers on what this was really like. I’m lucky to have connections to Ruinous Media through Joe Plummer of Modest Mouse, who works there, and they put the extra touch on it. People regularly rate RNs and physicians as some of the most trusted members of society, so I felt that if that is still true, then perhaps their direct stories could change some opinions.

As a health care worker, you’ve also been a spokesperson for Bloodworks Northwest’s “Music’s in Our Blood” campaign, urging people to donate blood. Can you speak to the scarcity of blood products?

Blood donation is vital to all hospitals and to things people may not think about, like cancer treatment. At Harborview, one trauma case can consume 20 or 30 units of blood just to get stabilized. People are still in car accidents and being shot, unfortunately, even during this time of COVID. Blood donations remain a safe activity, and we have considerations for COVID. It’s one of the ways you can help — and you find out whether you’ve had COVID already when your antibodies are tested. I was very thankful when I did, and I found out that I hadn’t contracted it.

You moved to Seattle from Australia in 1990 and joined Mudhoney in 2000, when Matt Lukin, the original bass player, left. When did you get into nursing?

In the late ’90s, I went to nursing school at Shoreline Community College. I had been playing in band, and was in Bloodloss with Mark Arm, but I was working as a pest control technician. I started at Harborview when I got out of school in 2000, and have worked there ever since, either in the ICU or with the anesthesia department. I wanted a job I felt had a purpose. The mission of Harborview, as the county hospital, is to provide health care to people who often have limited access. They can be the incarcerated, the homeless, people with mental illness and marginalized populations. I chose to work there for those very reasons.

Mudhoney lead singer Mark Arm told me having a nurse in the band has been useful at times on the road. (“He can’t cure your cold,” Arm said, “but he can walk you through your fake heart attack symptoms.”) How is being a nurse similar to being in Mudhoney, and are there times you’ve had to use your nursing skills in your band life?

They really are two different worlds, but on occasion those worlds collide. I took stitches out of a skater dude’s buttocks in Texas one night. I have helped with some crowd injuries, including a stage diver who hurt his neck and a woman who broke her patella. The guys often consult me on health matters, but they also like to hear my work tales, as long as it’s not at dinner.

Mudhoney hasn’t gone back on the road or announced any dates until late 2022. Why?

COVID hit in early 2020, and we had that year completely planned out, but we pushed stuff back. This was rough because even though we make records, the generally considered experience of Mudhoney is that you go and see us live. Our shows are usually in 500 to 1,500 seat venues, nearly always indoors. We just decided the risk to others and to ourselves wasn’t justifiable to pursue our usual operations. We pushed everything off, and Mudhoney doesn’t intend to play any shows until 2022. Hopefully, things will look better.

We didn’t even see each other for a while, but we started meeting over Zoom, and eventually vaccines came around. Mudhoney got vaccinated, and then we started to practice again in person. We’ve been working on songs and thinking about an album.

A lot of bands and venues have announced “vaccinated-only” shows. Did the delta variant affect your options?

I choose not to go to any indoor shows. I did attend one outdoor concert for the blood drive. There’s been some inventive attempts with balcony shows and other clever solutions, but I’m not ready to go back.

The delta wave is highly infectious. There are breakthrough cases, and because it’s a respiratory disease, being in close contact in unventilated areas puts you potentially at risk … regardless of vaccination status. Even outdoor events have been spreaders, like Sturgis [South Dakota motorcycle rally]. In my opinion, there’s too much risk attending indoor events.

What do you think is the best advice at present for music fans?

Follow the science, follow the numbers, follow the experts and know that our governor is following experts. Vaccination is safe, and any side effects tend to be very minor, and vaccination is the number one tool to return to normalcy. I shy away from talking about the complicated interplays that drive other things, like business livelihoods that are themselves legitimate concerns.

Music is an interconnected thing, though, and this has affected everyone from club owners to booking agents to road crews. And we have lost a lot of clubs. There are financial victims, in music and in other ways. You can support bands you like, though, by buying their records or using something like Bandcamp to even just purchase a song for 99 cents. Mudhoney sold tickets to some shows we had scheduled at the Crocodile in May 2020, which we’ve postponed. There are still over 80% of the people who bought tickets to those shows who haven’t asked for refunds. That kind of support is a way to help a club stay in business.

But you can also help music, health care, and our world by just doing the small things: Get vaccinated if you haven’t, donate blood and wear a mask. These are the basic social contracts that we do to keep others healthy and safe. They are the way to end this pandemic and to return to a new normal life. It’s all about keeping the number of infections and hospitalizations down. Mudhoney, and all the other live music you love, will then be back from this long, strange intermission.